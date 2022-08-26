The vulnerable breeds of dog that are at risk of disappearing

The native breeds are those of British and Irish origin are at risk of disappearing from our parks and streets, simply because people don’t know they exist or because they aren’t considered fashionable.

The Kennel Club, the UK's largest organisation devoted to dog health, says that some breeds have such low numbers that they are completely unrecognisable to the British public.

They are concerned that this means that breeds that might be the perfect fit for people’s lifestyles are being overlooked in favour of other breeds that might not be, simply because they are not as well known.

They said: “To give these dogs the chance they deserve, it is important that if you're thinking about getting a dog you consider the lesser known breeds.

"There are over 200 breeds of dog recognised in the UK so there is a breed for everyone. We find that people tend to choose a breed from the pool of breeds they have heard of before, which means that the perfect breed for them and their lifestyle might be overlooked.”

If you're thinking about getting a vulnerable breed, or any other breed, it's crucial that you go to a responsible breeder. Find out more about The Kennel Club Assured Breeders.

Here are just some of the breeds that are at risk of disappearing:

1. Bloodhound The Bloodhound has been bred and developed in Britain since before 1300. Originally used as a leashed hound in hunting deer and wild boar, but also from very early times in tracking humans. In 2017 there were 88 registered. In 2020 that number dropped to 19.

2. Irish Red and White Setter The Irish Red and White Setter was the preferred Setter because its colours made it easier to spot when working at a distance. In 2017 there were 70 registered, which dropped to 46 in 2021.

3. King Charles Spaniel The King Charles Spaniel. The Kennel Club planned to name the breed the Toy Spaniel but King Edward VII was keen to have the royal connection maintained so the King Charles Spaniel was adopted as the title for the breed. In 2017 there were 112 registered, which dropped in 2017 to 91.

4. The Lakeland Terrier The Lakeland Terrier was developed to run with packs of hounds and their foot followers over the steep and rocky fells of the Lake District so stamina, agility and courage to bolt or kill fox or badger were required. There were 174 registered in 2021, down from 196 in 2017.