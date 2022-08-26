The vulnerable breeds of dog that are at risk of disappearing
The Kennel Club has revealed that a number of dog breeds are considered to be vulnerable due to their declining registration numbers.
The native breeds are those of British and Irish origin are at risk of disappearing from our parks and streets, simply because people don’t know they exist or because they aren’t considered fashionable.
The Kennel Club, the UK's largest organisation devoted to dog health, says that some breeds have such low numbers that they are completely unrecognisable to the British public.
They are concerned that this means that breeds that might be the perfect fit for people’s lifestyles are being overlooked in favour of other breeds that might not be, simply because they are not as well known.
They said: “To give these dogs the chance they deserve, it is important that if you're thinking about getting a dog you consider the lesser known breeds.
"There are over 200 breeds of dog recognised in the UK so there is a breed for everyone. We find that people tend to choose a breed from the pool of breeds they have heard of before, which means that the perfect breed for them and their lifestyle might be overlooked.”
Here are just some of the breeds that are at risk of disappearing: