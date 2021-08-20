These are 10 of the most loving and affectionate breeds of dog that will always want a cuddle

If you’ve been thinking about getting a puppy then you’re not alone – the Kennel Club says the number of people welcoming new dogs into their homes last year soared by around eight per cent.
But with 221 different breeds of pedigree dog to choose from, there’s plenty of thinking to do before you select your perfect pup.
1. Labrador Retriever
It'll come as no surprise to anybody who has owned a Labrador Retriever - the UK's most popular dog in 2020 - that they feature prominently in this list. They are famously gentle, loyal and very affectionate.
Photo: Getty Images
2. Pug
There's nothing that a pug likes more than being snuggled up on its owner's lap, spending hours happily being patted. They'll also follow you around like a shadow - leading to their nickname of the 'velcro dog'.
3. Golden Retriever
Just like their Labrador cousins, the Golden Retriever lives to love humans - forming particularly strong and affectionate bonds with children.
4. Newfoundland
The original gentle giants, the Newfoundland needs plenty of exercise but at the end of a long walk they like nothing better that curling up - or around - their owner like enormous teddy bears. They are also incredibly gentle and loving with youngsters.