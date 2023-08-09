Total Fitness Wakefield launches competition for free baby swim lessons at club

Previous research has shown that as babies are able to make movements they cannot perform on the ground, they see a significant increase in their motor skills compared to those who don’t make swimming a regular activity.

This includes the development of a range of vital skills and functions including motor skills, balance, physical development and confidence levels.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Total Fitness wants to encourage more babies and toddlers into the water and has launched a competition to win a month free of its new Baby Swim lessons.

Total Fitness wants to encourage more babies and toddlers into the water and has launched a competition to win a month free of its new Baby Swim lessons.

The lessons, which are available for babies and toddlers aged 0-36 months, are now available to book at the Wakefield club at Silkwood Park on Fryers Way, Ossett.

The lessons will be delivered in Total Fitness’ family pools and will be available for three age categories: 0-12 months, 12-24 months, and 24-36 months.

Each 40-minute swim lessons is designed to be both fun and educational and will require an adult in the water alongside the baby or toddler.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

After enjoying 30 minutes in the water, there is a further 10 minutes at the end of the lesson, dedicated to providing all-important feedback by Total Fitness Baby Swim Coaches.

To enter the competition, entrants must be able to bring their little one to one of the three age categories at the Wakefield club — a full list of terms and conditions are listed on Total Fitness’s website and the competition closes on August 13.

Kerry Curtis, Head of Brand Development at Total Fitness, said: “Swimming is an essential skill for everyone as not only can it save lives, but more recent studies show how important it can be for the development of babies and toddlers.

“Our Baby Swim offering puts a particular focus on the types of movements and activities that will help encourage the development of key motor skills, which may not be something parents would know or feel comfortable doing. We hope that introducing babies to a swimming pool from a younger age will encourage growth and confidence in all our participants.

“To achieve this, we designed our Baby and Toddler Swim programme with parents in mind, as we know from speaking directly to members how important it was to create a product that truly meets their needs as well as their baby.”