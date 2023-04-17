Transformers, Batman, Harley Quinn and Star Wars characters set to land at Trinity Walk

Set your phasers to fun and get ready for the return of your favourite cosplay characters plus some awesome new ones as the centre helps raise money charity Forget Me Not children’s hospice.

The massive free Star Walk cosplay movie characters and cars event will return for two days on April 29 and 30.

Fun starts at around 10am each day until around 4pm with breaks.

Transformer Bumblebee will be back at Trinity Walk.

Vehicles are there from 10am as is free face painting, which ends at 4pm.

Here’s what you can expect:

5th Legion Star Wars costume group (Saturday)

UK Garrison Star Wars costume group (Saturday)

The Cosmaniacs superheroes including Spider-Man (TBC), Bucky Winter Soldier (both), Black Widow (Sunday)

Iron Man (both)

Batman (Saturday)

Spider-Man (Sunday)

Harley Quinn (Saturday)/Queen Elsa (Sunday)

Fan-made Dr Who Tardis replica by Ricky Butler (both days)

Luke’s speeder fan replica from Star Wars (both days)

Giant Rancor head inspired by Return of the Jedi/Book of Boba (both days)

Stay Puft 7m high marshmallow man mascot and walkabout Stay Puft (both days)

Bumblebee & Hulkbuster Iron Man (both days)

Robocop (Saturday)

War Machine (Saturday)

Judge Dredd (Saturday)

R2-D2 (both days)

Thor (Saturday)

White Rose Rookie Ghostbuster (both)

Lego Batman at The Entertainer (Saturday)

Sentinel Squad passing through (Sunday)

Elsa and Anna princesses (both)