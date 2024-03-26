Treat the whole family to a world of adventure at Nostell Priory Easter trail

Make your way along the trail and find nature-inspired activities for the whole family at Nostell Priory this Easter.
By Leanne Clarke
Published 26th Mar 2024, 15:00 GMT
Easter Egg trail at Nostell Priory. (Pictures Scott Merrylees)Easter Egg trail at Nostell Priory. (Pictures Scott Merrylees)
Easter Egg trail at Nostell Priory. (Pictures Scott Merrylees)

The trail is now on until April 7 from 11am to 5pm, with last entry at 4pm.

Visitors can make their way along the trail at Nostell and find 10 nature-inspired activities for the whole family. It’s all about playing in the garden this Easter school holidays so guests can have a go at welly wanging, egg and spoon racing and hopscotch, to name just a few of the activities they'll face on your way!

Prices are £3 per trail which includes an Easter trail sheet, bunny ears and dairy or vegan and Free From chocolate egg.