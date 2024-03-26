Treat the whole family to a world of adventure at Nostell Priory Easter trail

The trail is now on until April 7 from 11am to 5pm, with last entry at 4pm.

Visitors can make their way along the trail at Nostell and find 10 nature-inspired activities for the whole family. It’s all about playing in the garden this Easter school holidays so guests can have a go at welly wanging, egg and spoon racing and hopscotch, to name just a few of the activities they'll face on your way!