Unexpected start to the New Year for Wakefield couple as they welcome baby Lewis

It was a great, but unexpected start to the New Year for Scott and Hannah Lowrie.

Hannah and Scott Lowrie with their new bundle of joy, Lewis, born on New Year's Day.

The Flanshaw couple welcomed their baby boy, four weeks early, on New Year’s Day.

Lewis was born at Pinderfields Hospital at 5.30am and is the first baby for Scott, 31, and Hannah, 26.

Hannah said: “It certainly was a great start to the New Year and very unexpected!