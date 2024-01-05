Unexpected start to the New Year for Wakefield couple as they welcome baby Lewis
It was a great, but unexpected start to the New Year for Scott and Hannah Lowrie.
The Flanshaw couple welcomed their baby boy, four weeks early, on New Year’s Day.
Lewis was born at Pinderfields Hospital at 5.30am and is the first baby for Scott, 31, and Hannah, 26.
Hannah said: “It certainly was a great start to the New Year and very unexpected!
"We are delighted and very much in love with our little boy – we’re very proud parents!”