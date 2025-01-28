Here are some of the best things to do with your partner this Valentine's Day.Here are some of the best things to do with your partner this Valentine's Day.
Valentine's Day: Here are 10 of the best date activities across Wakefield to organise with your partner

By Kara McKune
Published 28th Jan 2025, 06:00 BST
If you’re looking for a fun date idea this Valentine’s Day, here are some of the best places to take your significant other within Wakefield.

From romantic country walks to exciting escape rooms, there’s plenty to do across the district for a first date, 100th date, or even if you just fancy a great time with friends, this Valentine’s Day.

Here are some of the best things to do this Valentine’s day, in Wakefield, according to Tripadvisor.

Caphouse Colliery, New Rd, Overton, Wakefield WF4 4RH. Explore Caphouse, a modern colliery which witnessed more than two hundred years of coal production.

1. National Coal Mining Museum

Caphouse Colliery, New Rd, Overton, Wakefield WF4 4RH. Explore Caphouse, a modern colliery which witnessed more than two hundred years of coal production.

West Bretton,WF4 4JX. Spend the day exploring Yorkshire Sculpture Park, which is the UK’s leading outdoor art gallery and an international centre for modern and contemporary sculpture.

2. Yorkshire Sculpture Park

West Bretton,WF4 4JX. Spend the day exploring Yorkshire Sculpture Park, which is the UK's leading outdoor art gallery and an international centre for modern and contemporary sculpture.

Doncaster Road, Nostell, Wragby, Wakefield WF4 1QE. Wander around hthis gorgeous Georgian treasure house along with its landscaped gardens, parkland and stables courtyard.

3. Nostell Priory

Doncaster Road, Nostell, Wragby, Wakefield WF4 1QE. Wander around hthis gorgeous Georgian treasure house along with its landscaped gardens, parkland and stables courtyard.

WF2 6QP. Walk around the beautiful Newmillerdam Country Park and embrace its beauty and the surrounding nature.

4. Newmillerdam Country Park

WF2 6QP. Walk around the beautiful Newmillerdam Country Park and embrace its beauty and the surrounding nature.

