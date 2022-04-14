Wakefield businesses come together to complete Three Peaks Challenge for autism charity

Children's indoor play gym, Cloud 9, regularly host weekly soft play sessions for members of the Beat Autism community and decided to raise funds and awareness to ensure the charity continue to offer support and resources to families throughout the Wakefield District.

Beat Autism is an organisation dedicated to helping parents and carers with children on the autistic spectrum. Their aim is to make a major positive difference to families lives.

A member of Bargain Waste Disposal team also wanted to dedicate their annual fundraiser to the charity and on hearing the ladies at Cloud 9 had already arranged the Three Peaks Challenge, she eagerly asked if her team could join forces with them.

Two firms are preparing for the walk of a lifetime, the Three Peaks Challenge, next month to raise funds and awareness for local charity, Beat Austism.

Stacey, from Bargain Waste Disposal, said: "We all most likely know or love someone with autism and it can significantly alter the lives of the individuals diagnosed on the spectrum.

"We hope by raising awareness we continue to promote iclusivity as well as making sure Beat Autism have the funds and resources to continue their support and advise to those in need.

"Sharon from Beat Autism is a lovely, kind and giving lady who has dedicated her life to families living with autism.

"She herself has two children on the spectrum therefore she is experienced and knows first hand that life can sometimes be a little different to what we originally thought. She is always on hand for help, guidance, support or a good old rant."

The walk will be completed same day by Steph, Kayleigh, Dave, Ian, Emma and Ryan. They also have a group working in the background focusing on fundraising and advertising.