Wakefield Council announces revamp of children’s space at Airedale Library

The new nature-themed space aims to inspire children to develop a love of learning by playing with various new games, toys, and books bought.

Coun Michelle Collins, cabinet member for Culture, Leisure, and Sport, said: “Our new children’s library is a fabulous new, welcoming space for the whole community to enjoy.

“Since opening in August, it’s been a big success and it’s great that many families are now spending longer in the library.

The improved children's area is inspired by nature and the outdoors.

“This investment is all about helping families and communities and supporting children’s communication, language, and literacy skills to encourage life-long learning.”

The Friends of Airedale Library group applied for the grant from from the National Lottery Community Fund to redesign the area after feeling that the original space had become worn and dated.