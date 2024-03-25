Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The council is currently developing the former British Home Stores (BHS) building in Wakefield city centre into a new library and museum.

The new children’s library and family interactive museum gallery will sit at the heart of the proposed ground floor space and will form a unique and transformative experience for local families and visitors.

The space will be split into themed areas, encouraging a wide range of play styles to promote a love of reading, engagement with museum collections and stories of Wakefield district.

Entrance view Wakefield Children's Space (Concept by Polly Lewis, Stephen Foulger)

Initial designs include a sensory Rhubarb Patch for children under the age of three to play in, a role play shop, a building area, stage, and puppet theatre.

There will also be a craft activity area and a focus area with computers and reference books and plenty of soft seating and quiet areas to read throughout.

Mark Lynam, Wakefield Council’s Corporate Director for Regeneration, Environment and Economic Growth, said: “We have ambitious plans to deliver a transformational experience for children and families through a joint libraries and museums children’s space in the new building.

“Equal opportunities and access are at the heart of the design concepts for this space. It will cater for those with sensory and physical disabilities as well as providing activities which appeal to a variety of genders and ages.”

Luke Burton, Director Libraries, Arts Council England, said: “I’m delighted that Wakefield’s new children’s library and museum has received support from the Libraries Improvement Fund for its children and family area.

“We know the importance of literacy in developing skills and extending horizons and having this facility on their local high street will make a huge difference to the lives of people in the community.

“That they will also be able to enjoy other creative activities, engage in role play and theatre while exploring the museum and local stories is fantastic. I look forward to seeing the project develop and eventually visiting the sensory Rhubarb Patch!”