Pictured left to right: Kelly Simpson, Sharon Jones-Stanley, Taylor Simpson, Amelia Kent, Matthew Kent, Helen Holland.

Taylor Simpson and Matthew Kent hope to raise awareness of the devastating effects of baby loss after baby Isaac was born sleeping last summer.

Taylor said: “I carried Isaac for 39 weeks and two days when my whole life changed forever as I heard those dreadful words ‘there’s no heartbeat’.

"I prayed that they were wrong.

Angel baby Isaac was born sleeping on July 1, 2023, weighing 8lb 4oz.

“Matthew and my mum, Kelly, rushed to the hospital as quickly as they could. All that was going through my head was how could we tell our little girl, Amelia, the news?”

"He had the most beautiful locks of hair, which shocked us all as Amelia didn’t have any until she was around two-years-old,” Taylor said.

"When he was born, we promised him that we would get a cold cot in his memory as without the one we used, we wouldn’t have had the precious time with Isaac that we were able to.

"For this, we will be forever thankful to the Lucian family who donated one.”

On the day of Isaac’s funeral, the family asked for contributions towards a cold cot instead of flowers.

"We decided we needed to do something for him and raise more money around baby loss.

"My mum organised a raffle for Baby Loss Awareness Week, which had more than 50 prizes kindly donated by friends, family and colleagues.

"She also hosted a bake sale and a raffle – in total we raised £3,160, which all went to Abigail’s Footsteps for a cold cot.

"Left over baby blankets from our rafle were also donated to the bereavement room at Pinderfields Hospital.

"We had candles, wristbands, pens and keyrings that we provided for a memorial service for bereaved families at the hospital.”

Continuing their fundraising efforts, Taylor, Matthew and Kelly are hoping to donate a second cold cot to the hospital.

Kelly is organising a charity dinner and dance with all proceeds going towards Abigail’s Footsteps.

Taylor said: “I am currently 32 weeks pregnant with a little girl whose due date is June 15.

"This pregnancy has been a whirlwind of emotions. We have kept quiet about having her which has grown difficult lately.

“Amelia has an angel bear which is from her little brother Isaac in heaven which goes everywhere with her. We all talk about him which I do believe helps. We light a candle every night for him.

“We would like to personally thank my community midwife, Ruth Banks and bereavement midwives, Helen Holland and Sharon Jones-Stanley, who have been there through our darkest hours.

"Thank you also to everyone who is looking after us currently.

“In the words of Kahlil Gibran - ‘those we have held in our arms for a little while, we hold in our hearts forever’.”

A cold cot is a portable cooling device, used to preserve a body’s appearance, condition and dignity, promising the gift of additional time to bereaved families.

Helen said: “The cold cot, donated in Isaac’s memory, will be available for use within the bereavement room at Pinderfields Hospital. It will be of great benefit to bereaved families, at a time when they need it the most.

“We’re extremely grateful to Taylor, Matthew and Kelly for their donations, and their commitment to fundraising on our behalf whilst raising awareness of baby loss.

"Taylor, thank you for sharing your story, it can’t have been easy to write but yours is a story of hope which I’m sure will help to bring much comfort to many families.”

Donations towards the second cold cot can be made through the family’s JustGiving page here.