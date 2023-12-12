Wakefield play centre offering a helping hand with free toys for children this Christmas
Happy Days Play Centre, at Unit 22 of Headway Business Centre on Denby Dale Road, has been collecting toys since October ready to be collected by anyone who is finding it hard to afford gifts for their littles ones.
Owner Amber Cooke-Thomas, said: “We see a lot of families throughout the year and this year, especially with the cost of living crisis and rising prices generally, we decided to try and help and support our customers and wider families within Wakefield.
"At a team meeting at the end of the summer, I suggested collecting unwanted/unused toys and passing them to families who may need a little extra help.
"The staff thought it was a great idea, so we have been collecting since October and now have a great range of toys, games and gifts.”
Amber said you don’t need to be a customer of Happy Days – the toys are all laid out in the entrance and anyone is welcome to call in and help themselves.
“We’re just hoping this makes Christmas slightly easier for those who need it.”