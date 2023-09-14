Wakefield schoolgirl releases first book after her mum secretly submitted it to a publisher
Juwairiyah Kashif, who attends Pinders Primary School, did not know her book had been submitted to a publisher by her mum, Samehra, until she was surprised with a publishing email from Austin Macauley Publishers in March 2021.
“My mum read my story and I asked her to print it for me so I could put my book in our library and when I wasn’t around she submitted my writing to Austin Macauley Publishers to see if they’ll accept it,” she said.
"In March 2021, they accepted it and started the publishing process. My mum surprised me with the publishing email and I couldn’t believe it! It was such a shock that my dream was so close to becoming a reality.”
Juwairiyah began writing the thriller in October 2020 – when she was just seven – during lockdown.
“As far as I can remember I always loved writing! I think as soon as I picked my first reading book, I wanted to write one myself,” she said.
"I’m that little girl that used to write menus for her toys and now I’m a published author that can inspire children of all ages to do the same.”
The book follows a mystical island, with centuries of history, whose most precious item is taken - leading to the whole island and its islanders, in disarray.
The book was officially released on August 18 and can be bought from all online stores including WHSmith, Waterstones, the Austin Macauley webpage and Amazon.
When asked about the inspiration behind the new book, Juwairiyah thanked her aunt, saying: “She is my biggest supporter. She always plays fun games with me, takes me out and always pushes me to be the best version of myself. So ‘the rose’ in my book is my aunt.
"And the whole book is to inspire people to understand how a normal world like ours can become dark with Covid and/or relationships but how there is always light, we just have to look for it.”