Wakefield theatre company Diva Productions in search of elves for major Christmas production

Following the success of their Yorkshire Tour of Rita Sue and Bob Too, the theatre company is turning its attention to another hugely popular film.

Artistic Director, Andrew Ashley said: “We are looking for local talent to join us for this super fun and festive production in a variety of roles.

“We intend to stage one of the biggest and most impressive shows that has been staged at Ossett Town Hall and this show is just perfect for that.”

Wakefield based theatre company, Diva Productions, are on the search for local talent to join them in their big Christmas production of Elf the Musical. (Creative Media Studios)

Open auditions will be held at Kettlethorpe High School on March 26. If you love to sing, dance and act and you think you have what it takes, then Diva Productions want to hear from you.