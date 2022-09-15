Wakefield Walkies: 26 photos from hospice’s first ever fun day for dogs

Wakefield Walkies

On Sunday, owners and their four-legged friends complete a 3km walk around Carr Lodge Park, Horbury.

A minute of applause was held at 11am in remembrance of HM Queen Elizabeth II before participants headed off to complete their walk, with dogs from Dobermans to Dachshunds involved in the line-up.

As well as the sponsored walk, event co-hosts Barkley & Co - Wakefield’s first purpose-built doggy day care centre - also hosted a dog show and agility sessions on the day, with prizes handed out for everything from ‘Waggiest Tail’ to ‘Prettiest Eyes’, making for a fantastic fun-filled day for all.

Wakefield Walkies 2022.

Alex Cunniff, Events Fundraiser at Wakefield Hospice said: “We were delighted with the turnout for our first ever Wakefield Walkies event; it was great to be able to host an event which provided participants with the opportunity to get their canine companions involved, and the feedback we received on the day and since has been great.

“Thank you to all who attended and supported the event, from participants to volunteers to stall holders - and a special mention to Barkley & Co for their hard work and support throughout the run up and on the day, we couldn’t have done it without them and they have very kindly donated all their profits from the event to Wakefield Hospice too.”

The event is on track to raise over £4,000 which will support the vital care that Wakefield Hospice provides for patients and their families across the Wakefield district.

Georgina Mathery, Operations Manager at Barkley & Co said: “When we were asked by Alex to get involved with this event, there was absolutely no hesitation in agreeing on our part. While we know the hard work involved, it is nothing compared to the hard work and commitment that goes into ensuring Wakefield Hospice continues to operate on an annual basis.

"I can say from personal experience, the volunteers there are simply incredible, and the work of the Hospice continues to affect the lives of so many in such a positive way, often in the worst circumstances.

“The event was absolutely incredible – the support from the public, our clients and our own staff was relentless, the businesses that joined us to have a stall were simply fabulous and all said they

had had a great day.

"The have-a-go agility was incredibly popular, the dog show was brilliant and watching the Sponsored Walkers making their way around Horbury Park was phenomenal – like a never-ending train! On what was forecasted to be a cloudy day, the sun shone through – and the minutes applause in honour of the Queen was amazing – even the pooches seemed to acknowledge it!

More than 120 people and their pooches turning up to complete a 3km walk around Carr Lodge Park, Horbury.

“It was a very rewarding experience to be involved, with everyone pulling together to overcome hiccups, and it was a pleasure to be involved. We eagerly anticipate making this an annual event.”

*All photos by Steve Biltcliffe Photography.

Dogs of all breeds and sizes took part in the fun day for our four-legged friends.

The sun was shining ready for the walk.

It was a happy day for all the dogs taking part.

A lovely sunny day, perfect for a stroll.

More than 120 dogs took part in the first ever Wakefield Walkies.

Dogs of all sizes took part with their owners.

Dogs were eager to get going on their long walk.

Dogs from Dobermans to Dachshunds were involved in the line-up.

This happy pooch was loving the walk.

Dogs loved all of the fresh air!

A little helper keeps her dog refreshed.

Proud owners lead their pooches.

A little cuddle.

Enjoying the sunshine.

Having fun on the obstacle course.

Showing how clever they are.

Jumping through hoops.

Having a break from all the fun.

Families joined their pets on the walk.

There will have been lots of treats for the dogs after their hard work.