'We are truly honoured' Castleford nursery thanks families for prestigous award

A Castleford nursery has shared its thanks to families for their support after winning a highly sought after award.
By Kara McKune
Published 20th Jun 2023, 16:25 BST- 1 min read

New Moon Nursey, on Barnes Road, has been named Nursery of the Year 2023, for the North of England, at the National Day Nurseries Association (NDNA) Awards.

The annual NDNA Awards acknowledge, reward and celebrate excellence across the nursery sector, highlighting the work of nurseries and practitioners in supporting more than one million children and their families.

Judging is based around an initial award submission, a visit from a NDNA representative and a voting system involving parents.

New Moon Nursery has been awarded the prestigious National Day Nurseries Association Nursery of the Year 2023 for the North of England.New Moon Nursery has been awarded the prestigious National Day Nurseries Association Nursery of the Year 2023 for the North of England.
This year, winners were announced at a special ceremony held at the Coventry Building Society Arena on June 9.

Anna Friend, Director of New Moon Nursery, said: "We are truly honoured to receive this prestigious award from the National Day Nursery Association.

"To be awarded with the Nursery of the Year Award 2023 for the North of England is such an incredible achievement for our nursery.

“Our passionate team works so hard with such dedication, love and care for our children.

New Moon Nursery were one of the many winners at the annual National Day Nurseries Association awards.New Moon Nursery were one of the many winners at the annual National Day Nurseries Association awards.
"They provide the most wonderful environment where children receive the highest quality education and nurture whilst in our care.

“We want to say a huge thank you to all our team for being truly amazing.

"We want to say a huge thank you to all our families who voted for us and support us. It is the most wonderful privilege to care for their children.”

