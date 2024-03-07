Here are some of the amazing costumes across Wakefield, Pontefract and Castleford for World Book Day 2024!Here are some of the amazing costumes across Wakefield, Pontefract and Castleford for World Book Day 2024!
World Book Day 2024: 41 brilliant photos of your children dressed up as their favourite characters

From Matilda to The Very Hungry Caterpillar - schoolchildren across Wakefield have got into the literary spirit by dressing up as their favourite book characters for World Book Day.
By Kara McKune
Published 7th Mar 2024, 18:00 GMT

World Book Day encourages children all over the world to celebrate books and discover new authors, illustrators and all kinds of reading - and what a fun way to do it.

We asked Express readers to share photos of their little ones dressed as their favourite characters and, as always, they did not disappoint!

So many have been shared with us so we will be posting more very soon so visit World Book Day 2024 to post your picture!

Well done parents for your amazing efforts and kids, you all look brilliant!

Ashley Atkinson shared a photo of Finley, age two, as The Very Hungry Caterpillar!

1. The Very Hungry Caterpillar

Ashley Atkinson shared a photo of Finley, age two, as The Very Hungry Caterpillar! Photo: Ashley Atkinson

Sophie Oesterlein shared a photo of Isla-Winter, aged six, as Nala from the Lion King.

2. Nala

Sophie Oesterlein shared a photo of Isla-Winter, aged six, as Nala from the Lion King. Photo: Sophie Oesterlein

Stephanie Jade Forlow shared a photo of Theo, aged six months, as Woody from Toy Story.

3. Woody

Stephanie Jade Forlow shared a photo of Theo, aged six months, as Woody from Toy Story. Photo: Stephanie Jade Forlow

Madison Louise Spear shared a photo of Freddie, aged seven, as a Ninja Turtle.

4. Ninja Turtle

Madison Louise Spear shared a photo of Freddie, aged seven, as a Ninja Turtle. Photo: Madison Louise Spear

