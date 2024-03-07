World Book Day 2024: 41 brilliant photos of your children dressed up as their favourite characters

World Book Day encourages children all over the world to celebrate books and discover new authors, illustrators and all kinds of reading - and what a fun way to do it.

We asked Express readers to share photos of their little ones dressed as their favourite characters and, as always, they did not disappoint!

So many have been shared with us so we will be posting more very soon so visit World Book Day 2024 to post your picture!

Well done parents for your amazing efforts and kids, you all look brilliant!

1 . The Very Hungry Caterpillar Ashley Atkinson shared a photo of Finley, age two, as The Very Hungry Caterpillar! Photo: Ashley Atkinson Photo Sales

2 . Nala Sophie Oesterlein shared a photo of Isla-Winter, aged six, as Nala from the Lion King. Photo: Sophie Oesterlein Photo Sales

3 . Woody Stephanie Jade Forlow shared a photo of Theo, aged six months, as Woody from Toy Story. Photo: Stephanie Jade Forlow Photo Sales

4 . Ninja Turtle Madison Louise Spear shared a photo of Freddie, aged seven, as a Ninja Turtle. Photo: Madison Louise Spear Photo Sales