Xscape Yorkshire skis, climbs and bounces back open

Visitors have been climbing, skiing, dining and bouncing back into one of England’s biggest attractions since reopening last week.

Everything from the cinema and restaurants to the snow slope, skycoaster and adventure golf have reopened at Xscape Yorkshire in a major step along the roadmap to recovery.

Cineworld, Snozone, Gravity Trampoline Park, Tenpin, Volcano Falls Adventure Golf and LaserZone are just some of the activities back open for business and feeling the benefit of people’s passion to head out to enjoy leisure activities again.

Established safety measures have been rolled out across the centre including a one-way system, social distancing, face coverings, hand sanitiser stations, extra cleaning of key customer touch points, queueing areas and monitoring visitor capacity.

Jason Warren, General Manager of Xscape Yorkshire, said: “It feels great to be back. Bringing people together and providing a destination for them to have fun and make memories is what we’re all about.

“During our reopening week we were touched to see so many excited visitors walk through our doors, from youngsters celebrating their birthdays and friends catching up over food to new parents with babies experiencing the soft play for the first time and the dedicated snowboarders walking the mall, saddled with their kit.”

Chris Musgrave, Cineworld General Manager, said: “We are so excited to be open, ready to welcome back our customers to Cineworld – the best place to watch a movie.

"We have such an exciting schedule of films coming up this year including Cruella, Peter Rabbit 2, Fast & Furious 9 and of course, Mr. Bond himself.

"The feedback from customers has been amazing, they can’t wait to feel more of that movie magic once again!”