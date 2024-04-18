Zeus: Loveable dog who spent over 500 days at the RSPCA Leeds and Wakefield centre finally adopted
The loveable four-year-old Staffie cross, had been at the RSPCA’s Leeds and Wakefield branch, in East Ardsley, since November 2022 and was one of the RSPCA’s longest-staying dogs in the North of England.
During his time at the centre, Zeus was described by staff and volunteers as a sweetheart who had so much love to give.
However, despite his happy demeanour and his love for people, his dislike for other dogs made it difficult for him to find a home.
The pup was subject to numerous appeals to help him find him forever family to no avail – until recently.
After 533 days, the centre confirmed that their longest staying resident had finally been adopted.
RSPCA Leeds and Wakefield Animal Care Manager, Megan Rattray, said: “We’re extremely happy that a family have given Zeus a second chance even with his behavioural challenges. He’s a very sweet dog and he deserves it!”
Sharing to Facebook, the Wakefield-based centre said: “We will all miss Zeus so much here at the centre, but we are absolutely delighted that he has finally found the perfect home that he's been waiting for for so long.
"Thank you to everyone who has shared any of our posts about Zeus, we really appreciate all your support to help find him his forever home! We also want to give a big shoutout to our amazing Animal Care Team and volunteers, who have cared for, trained, and provided Zeus with the best temporary home at our centre over the last 533 days.”