Zeus: Loveable dog who spent over 500 days at the RSPCA Leeds and Wakefield centre finally adopted

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The loveable four-year-old Staffie cross, had been at the RSPCA’s Leeds and Wakefield branch, in East Ardsley, since November 2022 and was one of the RSPCA’s longest-staying dogs in the North of England.

During his time at the centre, Zeus was described by staff and volunteers as a sweetheart who had so much love to give.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Wakefield Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Wakefield Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

However, despite his happy demeanour and his love for people, his dislike for other dogs made it difficult for him to find a home.

After 533 days at the RSPCA Leeds & Wakefield's animal centre, Zeus the dog has been adopted.

The pup was subject to numerous appeals to help him find him forever family to no avail – until recently.

After 533 days, the centre confirmed that their longest staying resident had finally been adopted.

RSPCA Leeds and Wakefield Animal Care Manager, Megan Rattray, said: “We’re extremely happy that a family have given Zeus a second chance even with his behavioural challenges. He’s a very sweet dog and he deserves it!”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sharing to Facebook, the Wakefield-based centre said: “We will all miss Zeus so much here at the centre, but we are absolutely delighted that he has finally found the perfect home that he's been waiting for for so long.

Zeus was the subject of numerous appeals to help him find his forever home.