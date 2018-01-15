FAVOURITE THINGS: Chef Chris Hale shares what he loves most about Wakefield

This week, Cumbrian-born Yorkshire MasterChef Chris Hale, who runs Pop Up North catering company and is also the executive chef of The Hepworth Gallery Cafe, tell us what he loves most about our city.

Sport has always been a big part of my life, from the ups and downs of supporting Carlisle United to playing football and cricket throughout my life.

Chris and his family love walking and foraging in Newmillerdam.

Sports clubs are brilliant for creating a community of passionate people.

I still play football at WAKEFIELD FOOTBALL CENTRE and whilst I don’t have time to play cricket anymore I am still very much part of SANDAL CRICKET CLUB.

I have also got into squash throughout 2017 and regularly enjoy playing with my dad and friends at WAKEFIELD SQUASH CLUB.

I spend most of my evenings cooking for private dining clients or for special events and weddings. But there’s nothing I love more than going out to a good restaurant and being cooked for.

Irish Restaurant in Wakefield is helping put the city on the local food map.

My favourite restaurant in Wakefield has to be IRIS RESTAURANT - it’s really good to see such good quality food being produced now in the city.

I think it is very important for chefs to support and use local producers wherever possible, not only because of the reduced carbon footprint and produce quality, but also in helping the local economy.

EARNSHAWS fruit and veg shop in Horbury, BLACKER HALL FARM and Leeds Kirkgate Market are all wonderful places worth a visit for great produce.

I naturally have a strong bias towards THE HEPWORTH, as I have recently taken over the café as executive chef.

It is a place my family have been passionate about for years, due to their great array of children’s activities and for the fact they have put Wakefield on the map.

It was an incredibly proud moment to take over the café, and our staff do us proud day in day out offering great service, coffee and a wonderful food offering.

When I have time off work, I try to spend as much time as I can with my two daughters – I love taking them to NEWMILLERDAM FOr some foraging or we enjoy cooking and eating family meals together.