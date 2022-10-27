11 of the best pubs in Wakefield, Pontefract and Castleford according to CAMRA's Good Beer Guide 2023

The annual guide, released by the Campaign for Real Ale (CAMRA) and on sale today, offers an insight into pubs, bars and clubs.
It highlights venues selected by its members "as places to savour good beers from small breweries as well as cask-conditioned lagers and world beers and some pubs are highlighted for serving real ciders too".
Here are 11 Wakefield bars that feature in the 50th edition of the guide and what CAMRA said about each of them.
1. Mason Arms
Bell Lane, Ackworth. CAMRA said: "Grade II-listed former coaching house just off the Pontefract Road, dating from 1682 and built of locally quarried stone. A unique display of old photographs portrays the local social and industrial heritage. A central bar serves the main room, pool room and a smaller lounge. Log-burning fireplaces in both the main rooms were discovered 15 years ago during a sensitive refurbishment."
2. Robin Hood, Altofts
Church Road. CAMRA said: "A traditional, independent, locally owned pub, popular with the local community. At least four real ales are on offer, with two always from Tarn 51 brewery, situated at the rear of the pub. Other guest ales are often from Yorkshire microbreweries. The pub is dog friendly in all areas."
3. New Albion
Flanshaw Lane. CAMRA said: "Traditional, multi-roomed free house with a raised area containing sofas and easy chairs. The large outside seating area is a suntrap."
4. Doghouse
Carlton Street, Castleford. CAMRA said: "A quirky, family owned craft ale bar within the historic Roman settlement town of Castleford, offering a choice of regular and rotating ales."
