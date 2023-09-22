12-day beer festival set to come to Castleford and Pontefract pubs with a pint costing just £2.45
The Glass Blower in Bank Street and The Winter Seam in Xscape will host the festival from Wednesday, October 11 to Sunday, October 22, along with The Broken Bridge in Horsefair, Pontefract and The Blue Bell in Cross Hill, Hemsworth.
The pubs will serve a number of beers not previously available with vegan and gluten-free beers also available.
As well as featuring a range of different malt and hop varieties from around the world, there are also beers that include vanilla and cherries in their ingredients.
The beers will be priced at £2.45 a pint.
The festival line-up includes Bunny Hop (Purity Brewery), Broken Dial (Harveistoun Brewery), Easy Stout (Steel & Oak Brewing, Canada), Harlequin (Lancaster Brewery), Dos Perros (Yazoo Brewing, USA), Bohemian Pale Ale (Joe’s Garage Brewery, Czech Republic), Average Joe! (St Austell Brewery), Hoptropolis IPA (New Realm Brewing, USA), Fear of the Dark (Robinsons Brewery) and Zulu Blonde (Zululand Brewery, South Africa).
The Glass Blower manager Sarah Heppinstall said: "The festival is a great celebration of real ale.
"It will allow us to showcase a selection of superb beers over a 12-day period, at great value for money prices. It will also give our customers the opportunity to enjoy a number of beers which have not previously been served in the pub, including those from overseas.”
Three third-of-a-pint tasters will also be available for the price of a pint.