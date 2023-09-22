News you can trust since 1852
BREAKING
Daniel Khalife pleads not guilty to charge of escaping custody
RSPCA centres jam-packed with 'cruelly abandoned' guinea pigs
Police officer who stamped on man’s head during arrest sacked
Bank of England announces interest rates will remain at 5.25%
Police officer charged with murder after fatal shooting of Chris Kaba
Rishi Sunak refuses to guarantee HS2 will link Manchester and London

12-day beer festival set to come to Castleford and Pontefract pubs with a pint costing just £2.45

A range of up to 30 real ales, including five from overseas brewers, will be available at Wetherspoon pubs in Pontefract and Castleford during a 12-day beer festival.
By News Reporter
Published 22nd Sep 2023, 11:21 BST- 1 min read
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

The Glass Blower in Bank Street and The Winter Seam in Xscape will host the festival from Wednesday, October 11 to Sunday, October 22, along with The Broken Bridge in Horsefair, Pontefract and The Blue Bell in Cross Hill, Hemsworth.

The pubs will serve a number of beers not previously available with vegan and gluten-free beers also available.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

As well as featuring a range of different malt and hop varieties from around the world, there are also beers that include vanilla and cherries in their ingredients.

A 12-day beer festival including products from the UK, Canada, South Africa, USA and Czech Republic is being held from October 11 at your local Wetherspoon.A 12-day beer festival including products from the UK, Canada, South Africa, USA and Czech Republic is being held from October 11 at your local Wetherspoon.
A 12-day beer festival including products from the UK, Canada, South Africa, USA and Czech Republic is being held from October 11 at your local Wetherspoon.
Most Popular

The beers will be priced at £2.45 a pint.

The festival line-up includes Bunny Hop (Purity Brewery), Broken Dial (Harveistoun Brewery), Easy Stout (Steel & Oak Brewing, Canada), Harlequin (Lancaster Brewery), Dos Perros (Yazoo Brewing, USA), Bohemian Pale Ale (Joe’s Garage Brewery, Czech Republic), Average Joe! (St Austell Brewery), Hoptropolis IPA (New Realm Brewing, USA), Fear of the Dark (Robinsons Brewery) and Zulu Blonde (Zululand Brewery, South Africa).

The Glass Blower manager Sarah Heppinstall said: "The festival is a great celebration of real ale.

"It will allow us to showcase a selection of superb beers over a 12-day period, at great value for money prices. It will also give our customers the opportunity to enjoy a number of beers which have not previously been served in the pub, including those from overseas.”

Three third-of-a-pint tasters will also be available for the price of a pint.

Related topics:PontefractCastlefordWetherspoon