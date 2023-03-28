News you can trust since 1852
14 of the best fish and chip shops in Wakefield, Pontefract and Castleford, according to Google reviews

Fish, chips and lashings of salt and vinegar – everyone loves a chippy tea.

By Leanne Clarke
Published 28th Mar 2023, 10:57 BST

Wakefield has a number of fish and chip shops, which offer some of the best chippies in Yorkshire.

Here are some of the best places to get a tasty portion of the classic dish, according to customer reviews on Google.

These are the 14 fish and chip shops in Wakefield, Pontefract and Castleford which scored 4 stars or more out of 5.

Is your favourite chip shop on the list?

Chippy Woods on Sparable Lane, Wakefield has a 4.6 star rating from reviews on Google. "Best fish and chips we have had in a long time, no grease at all. This is where we will be getting our chippy tea from in future. Highly recommend you give it a try."

1. Chippy Woods

Chippy Woods on Sparable Lane, Wakefield has a 4.6 star rating from reviews on Google. "Best fish and chips we have had in a long time, no grease at all. This is where we will be getting our chippy tea from in future. Highly recommend you give it a try." Photo: Google

George A Green, 89 George A Green Road, Lupset, has a 4.7 star rating from customer reviews. "Friendly staff, great banter whether you're a new customer or a regular. Portions great value for money, well cooked really good quality food."

2. George A Green

George A Green, 89 George A Green Road, Lupset, has a 4.7 star rating from customer reviews. "Friendly staff, great banter whether you're a new customer or a regular. Portions great value for money, well cooked really good quality food." Photo: G

Martins Traditional Fish & Chip Shop, 172 Alverthorpe Road, Wakefield, has a 5 star rating from customers. "The fish and chips are to die for. All was ready as I got there both times, nicely packaged in boxes rather than the soggy paper you often see elsewhere, and a nice guy serving too!"

3. Martins Traditional Fish & Chip Shop

Martins Traditional Fish & Chip Shop, 172 Alverthorpe Road, Wakefield, has a 5 star rating from customers. "The fish and chips are to die for. All was ready as I got there both times, nicely packaged in boxes rather than the soggy paper you often see elsewhere, and a nice guy serving too!" Photo: Google

Asquiths Fish & Chips, 77 Smawthorne Lane, Castleford, has a 4.6 star customer rating. "Always wonderful fish and chips."

4. Asquith's Fish & Chips

Asquiths Fish & Chips, 77 Smawthorne Lane, Castleford, has a 4.6 star customer rating. "Always wonderful fish and chips." Photo: Google

