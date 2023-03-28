14 of the best fish and chip shops in Wakefield, Pontefract and Castleford, according to Google reviews

Fish, chips and lashings of salt and vinegar – everyone loves a chippy tea.
Wakefield has a number of fish and chip shops, which offer some of the best chippies in Yorkshire.
Here are some of the best places to get a tasty portion of the classic dish, according to customer reviews on Google.
These are the 14 fish and chip shops in Wakefield, Pontefract and Castleford which scored 4 stars or more out of 5.
Is your favourite chip shop on the list?
1. Chippy Woods
Chippy Woods on Sparable Lane, Wakefield has a 4.6 star rating from reviews on Google. "Best fish and chips we have had in a long time, no grease at all. This is where we will be getting our chippy tea from in future. Highly recommend you give it a try." Photo: Google
2. George A Green
George A Green, 89 George A Green Road, Lupset, has a 4.7 star rating from customer reviews. "Friendly staff, great banter whether you're a new customer or a regular. Portions great value for money, well cooked really good quality food." Photo: G
3. Martins Traditional Fish & Chip Shop
Martins Traditional Fish & Chip Shop, 172 Alverthorpe Road, Wakefield, has a 5 star rating from customers. "The fish and chips are to die for. All was ready as I got there both times, nicely packaged in boxes rather than the soggy paper you often see elsewhere, and a nice guy serving too!" Photo: Google
4. Asquith's Fish & Chips
Asquiths Fish & Chips, 77 Smawthorne Lane, Castleford, has a 4.6 star customer rating. "Always wonderful fish and chips." Photo: Google