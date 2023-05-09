There is nothing like visiting a cafe and indulging in a freshly cooked English breakfast or popping in for a lunchtime sandwich and a hot cuppa to keep you going.
With so many around Wakefield it can be hard to choose the right place to go, or to a find a hidden gem which you have not unearthed.
Google has ranked some of the best cafes using its review system and here are some of the best in Wakefield.
1. Create Cafe
Create Cafe on Burton Street, Wakefield, has an average of 4.6 stars out of five. One review said: "Love this place! Food great, good value and staff friendly and welcoming. Great place for a midweek lunch." Photo: Google
2. Mocca Moocho
Mocca Moocho on Cross Square, Wakefield has an average of 4.6 stars out of 5. One reviewer said: "Delicious cakes and sandwiches, and a great place to stop for lunch in Wakefield." Photo: google
3. Marmalade on the Square
Marmalade on the Square, on the Bull Ring has an average of 4.6 stars out of 5. On reviewer said: "Still the classiest cafe in town without being pretentious, great food, daily specials, licenced, pretty and nostalgic, great staff , friendly and efficient." Photo: Google
4. Fortythree Boutique Coffee shop
Fortythree Boutique Coffee shop on Standbridge Lane in Wakefield has an average of 4.7 stars out of 5. One reviewer said: "Consistently great food and service. Always willing to discuss options to suit dietary and medical requirements, and the staff talk enthusiastically about their food and recipes. Friendly atmosphere and really lovely cakes!" Photo: Google