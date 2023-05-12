News you can trust since 1852
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Martin Lewis gives his verdict on new 100 per cent mortgage scheme
Woman finds live worms crawling out of Morrisons fish while cooking
Warning to pet owners after high end dog food found to contain plastic
Phillip Schofield praises Holly Willoughby amid fallout rumours
Vodafone 3G turn-off sparks “digital poverty” concerns
Watch the moment House of Commons Speaker ‘snaps’ at major Tory MP
Is your favourite on the list?Is your favourite on the list?
Is your favourite on the list?

18 of the best Indian takeaways and curry houses across Wakefield – according to Google reviews

Whether it be a Masala or Tandoori, Biryani or Rogan Josh, most people love a good Indian takeaway.

By Leanne Clarke
Published 12th May 2023, 11:13 BST
Updated 12th May 2023, 11:15 BST

So, if you’re looking for somewhere to grab a takeaway or visit this weekend, these are 18 of the best curry houses in Wakefield – based on Google reviews.

All data was taken from Google and the eateries are not ranked in any particular order.

Syhiba Restaurant on George Street has a 4.6 star rating. One reviewer said: "Absolutely Fantastic. A pity I can only give 5 stars. The best curry house in Wakefield BY FAR."

1. Syhiba Restaurant

Syhiba Restaurant on George Street has a 4.6 star rating. One reviewer said: "Absolutely Fantastic. A pity I can only give 5 stars. The best curry house in Wakefield BY FAR." Photo: s

Photo Sales
Silver Spice on Silver Street has a 4.8 star rating. One review said: "Top place for top food home cooked and very tasty and not to much money. Something for all and kids."

2. Silver Spice

Silver Spice on Silver Street has a 4.8 star rating. One review said: "Top place for top food home cooked and very tasty and not to much money. Something for all and kids." Photo: s

Photo Sales
Royal Spice on Bradford Road has 4.6 stars. One review said: "I have been several times to both take out and dine in. The food is amazing, cannot recommend this place enough. The staff are always friendly and polite. The menu caters for all. Everyone needs Royal Spice in their lives."

3. Royal Spice

Royal Spice on Bradford Road has 4.6 stars. One review said: "I have been several times to both take out and dine in. The food is amazing, cannot recommend this place enough. The staff are always friendly and polite. The menu caters for all. Everyone needs Royal Spice in their lives." Photo: s

Photo Sales
Bengal Palace on Smyth Street has a 4.5 star rating. One review said: "First class service food and stall highly recommended."

4. Bengal Palace

Bengal Palace on Smyth Street has a 4.5 star rating. One review said: "First class service food and stall highly recommended." Photo: s

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 5
Related topics:GoogleWakefield