18 of the best Indian takeaways and curry houses across Wakefield – according to Google reviews

Whether it be a Masala or Tandoori, Biryani or Rogan Josh, most people love a good Indian takeaway.
So, if you’re looking for somewhere to grab a takeaway or visit this weekend, these are 18 of the best curry houses in Wakefield – based on Google reviews.
All data was taken from Google and the eateries are not ranked in any particular order.
1. Syhiba Restaurant
Syhiba Restaurant on George Street has a 4.6 star rating. One reviewer said: "Absolutely Fantastic. A pity I can only give 5 stars. The best curry house in Wakefield BY FAR." Photo: s
2. Silver Spice
Silver Spice on Silver Street has a 4.8 star rating. One review said: "Top place for top food home cooked and very tasty and not to much money. Something for all and kids." Photo: s
3. Royal Spice
Royal Spice on Bradford Road has 4.6 stars. One review said: "I have been several times to both take out and dine in. The food is amazing, cannot recommend this place enough. The staff are always friendly and polite. The menu caters for all. Everyone needs Royal Spice in their lives." Photo: s
4. Bengal Palace
Bengal Palace on Smyth Street has a 4.5 star rating. One review said: "First class service food and stall highly recommended." Photo: s