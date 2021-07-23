1920s-themed Gin Festival to be held in Wakefield to raise funds for the NSPCC

Fundraisers at Waterton Park Golf Club have organised a Gin Festival to be held on Saturday, August 21, as part of the club’s year of fundraising for the children’s charity.

This is the latest fundraising event organised by club captain Bernard McHale, who has chosen the NSPCC and Wakefield Hospice as his charities for the year, following a celebrity golf day in June.

That event saw BBC presenters Dan Walker and Harry Gration, former footballers including Bruce Grobbelaar and Paul Heckinbottom, former Sports Minister Richard Caborn, and snooker player and presenter John Parrott tee off to raise £6,000 in just one day.

The festival will include gin selections from Whitehouse Gin, The Sin of Gin, Divine Gin, Forged in Wakefield, Dilly Dilly Gin, Sovereign Gin, Top5 Consultants with Bluebottle Gin, Reverend Hubert Winter Gin, Pull The Pin Rum and more.

The Gin Festival, which will have a Roaring Twenties theme, will be open to non-members, and tickets are on sale now here.

Mr McHale said: “As club captain, it’s an honour to support such deserving charities throughout the year and we’re well on track to raise a great amount for both the NSPCC and Wakefield Hospice.

“The celebrity golf day was an outstanding success, and everyone is working really hard to ensure the gin festival will be too. It’ll be a nice occasion to get dressed up and raise money for a good cause while also raising a glass.”

NSPCC fundraiser Elaine Kaye said funds raised at the 1920s-themed event would be a huge benefit to the children’s charity.

Elaine said: “Once again, we are hugely grateful to Mr McHale and everyone at Waterton Park Golf Club for organising another wonderful fundraising event to help the NSPCC raise vital funds to support children and young people.

“It costs £4 for our specially trained Childline counsellors to answer a contact from a young person who desperately needs support, and we rely on public donations for 90% of our funding. That means when fundraisers like Waterton Park Golf Club set up wonderful events like this gin festival, they’re really making a huge difference to the lives of young people across the UK.”

Tickets cost £25, and are available here.