22 of the best places for a full English breakfast in Wakefield, Pontefract and Castleford according to Google Reviews

Sausages, bacon, eggs, hash browns and beans – what’s not to love?
To ensure you enjoy your weekend treat, here is a list of some of the most popular place to get a full English fry-up in Wakefield, Pontefract and Castleford, according to Google ratings:
1. Cafe 19
Cafe 19 on Cross Square Wakefield has an average of 4.5 stars out of 5. Photo: s
2. Mocca Moocho
Mocca Moocho, Cross Square, Wakefield, was given a 4.6 star rating. Photo: s
3. Create Cafe
Create Cafe on Burton Street has a 4.6 star rating. Photo: s
4. Cozy Corner Cafe
Cozy Corner Cafe on Zetland Street has a 4.8 star rating. Photo: s