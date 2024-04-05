As breakfast is the most important meal of the day, here is a list of the best places to enjoy it.As breakfast is the most important meal of the day, here is a list of the best places to enjoy it.
As breakfast is the most important meal of the day, here is a list of the best places to enjoy it.

22 of the best places for a full English breakfast in Wakefield, Pontefract and Castleford according to Google Reviews

As breakfast is the most important meal of the day, here is a list of the best places to enjoy it.
By Leanne Clarke
Published 5th Apr 2024, 06:00 BST

Sausages, bacon, eggs, hash browns and beans – what’s not to love?

To ensure you enjoy your weekend treat, here is a list of some of the most popular place to get a full English fry-up in Wakefield, Pontefract and Castleford, according to Google ratings:

Cafe 19 on Cross Square Wakefield has an average of 4.5 stars out of 5.

1. Cafe 19

Cafe 19 on Cross Square Wakefield has an average of 4.5 stars out of 5. Photo: s

Photo Sales
Mocca Moocho, Cross Square, Wakefield, was given a 4.6 star rating.

2. Mocca Moocho

Mocca Moocho, Cross Square, Wakefield, was given a 4.6 star rating. Photo: s

Photo Sales
Create Cafe on Burton Street has a 4.6 star rating.

3. Create Cafe

Create Cafe on Burton Street has a 4.6 star rating. Photo: s

Photo Sales
Cozy Corner Cafe on Zetland Street has a 4.8 star rating.

4. Cozy Corner Cafe

Cozy Corner Cafe on Zetland Street has a 4.8 star rating. Photo: s

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 6
Next Page
Related topics:WakefieldPontefractCastlefordGoogle