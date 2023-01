There looks to have been some cracking nights out in Wakefield in 2009.

And we've delved back into our archives to pull out a few more photos of those nights.

They were taken mostly in Quest, Havana and Mex Bar.

Take a look, see if you can spot yourself or anyone you know!

1. Ladies night Sue, Nettie, Pam, Jane and Emily in Quest. Photo: s Photo Sales

2. Dress up Sam, Laura and Tom in Quest in 2009. Photo: s Photo Sales

3. Night out Kris and Zoe in Quest. Photo: x Photo Sales

4. Birthday Gemma's 25th- Gemma, Gemma, Leanne and Sammy in Quest. Photo: s Photo Sales