28 landlords and landladies you may remember from Wakefield, Pontefract and Castleford in the 1990s and 2000s

These landlords and landladies of our locals have served thousands of pints between them.
So, we're raising a glass to all of the past publicans of our city and towns.
1. The Star
Remember Ivor and Yvonne Lloyd? The couple had been landlord and landlady of The Star at Kirkhamgate for 32 years when this photo was taken in September 2001. Photo: s
2. Boot and Shoe
Landlord of The Boot and Shoe on Wakefield Road, Ackworth, Les Thompson, taken in 2001. Photo: s
3. The Kings Arms
Remember Thatcher the magpie? It would appear at Alan Tate's pub/restuarant, The Kings Arms, in Wakefield where the wayward bird pinched keys, drinks, pecked customers and invaded the bar back in 2004. Photo: s
4. The Calverdale
Michael Portman, landlord of the Caldervale pub, in Horbury, which also had a proper fish and chips shop inside the pub in 2002. Photo: s