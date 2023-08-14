News you can trust since 1852
28 landlords and landladies you may remember from Wakefield, Pontefract and Castleford in the 1990s and 2000s

By Leanne Clarke
Published 14th Aug 2023, 16:20 BST

So, we're raising a glass to all of the past publicans of our city and towns.

Who do you remember?

Remember Ivor and Yvonne Lloyd? The couple had been landlord and landlady of The Star at Kirkhamgate for 32 years when this photo was taken in September 2001.

1. The Star

Remember Ivor and Yvonne Lloyd? The couple had been landlord and landlady of The Star at Kirkhamgate for 32 years when this photo was taken in September 2001. Photo: s

Landlord of The Boot and Shoe on Wakefield Road, Ackworth, Les Thompson, taken in 2001.

2. Boot and Shoe

Landlord of The Boot and Shoe on Wakefield Road, Ackworth, Les Thompson, taken in 2001. Photo: s

Remember Thatcher the magpie? It would appear at Alan Tate's pub/restuarant, The Kings Arms, in Wakefield where the wayward bird pinched keys, drinks, pecked customers and invaded the bar back in 2004.

3. The Kings Arms

Remember Thatcher the magpie? It would appear at Alan Tate's pub/restuarant, The Kings Arms, in Wakefield where the wayward bird pinched keys, drinks, pecked customers and invaded the bar back in 2004. Photo: s

Michael Portman, landlord of the Caldervale pub, in Horbury, which also had a proper fish and chips shop inside the pub in 2002.

4. The Calverdale

Michael Portman, landlord of the Caldervale pub, in Horbury, which also had a proper fish and chips shop inside the pub in 2002. Photo: s

