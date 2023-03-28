News you can trust since 1852
Spot anyone you know?

33 photos of nights out in Reflex, Havana, Quest and Lush in 2008 and 2009

If you had a night out in Reflex, Havana, Lush, Quest, Bedroom or Kinkie Indie (to name a few) in 2008 and 2009 we might have a photo of you!

By Leanne Clarke
Published 28th Mar 2023, 16:55 BST
Updated 28th Mar 2023, 16:56 BST

Our photographer was out and about on the weekend to snap Wakefield folk letting their hair down, so we’ve dug a few more out to share and hopefully bring back a few happy memories.

See if you can spot yourself or someone you know!

Rosanna and Perri in Lush Bar

1. 2008

Rosanna and Perri in Lush Bar Photo: s

Tracy and Lee in Lush bar

2. Night out

Tracy and Lee in Lush bar Photo: s

Ricky, Simon, Craig, Jordan and Lee in 2008.

3. Lads' night

Ricky, Simon, Craig, Jordan and Lee in 2008. Photo: s

Pam, Vicci and Jill in town

4. Few laughs

Pam, Vicci and Jill in town Photo: s

