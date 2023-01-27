Aldi's 10-4 Brewing Session IPA won a Master Medal - the highest achievement awarded

The supermarket has proven itself to be quite the smooth hop-erator as it swept six highly coveted awards at The Global Beer Masters 2022, an internationally renowned competition that blind tastes beers from around the world.

From sommeliers and buyers to industry insiders, the judging panel is made up of experts that taste a wide range of brews across seven categories.

Aldi’s Traditional Triple Beer (£2.99, 750ml) and 10-4 Brewing Session IPA (£3.49, 4 x 330ml) both won Master medals; the highest achievement awarded.

Aldi’s Traditional Triple Beer also won a Master Medal

Low price doesn’t mean low quality, however. Bottled in a classic Belgian flip top brown bottle, the Traditional Triple Beer is pure malty goodness, pouring a clean golden body with a satisfying white head. The judges thought so too, calling it ‘moreish’ and stating they were ‘impressed with the beer’s wealth of flavours and smooth, rounded body’.

The 10-4 Brewing Session IPA pours a clear golden body with aromas of ripe grapefruit. The judges praised the tipple for its long finish as a ‘bright but balanced IPA’ – for ultimate enjoyment, serve on a Friday night with a bowl of nuts or crisps!

The discount retailer also scooped up a further three Gold Medals for its dry hopped Rhum Finish Beer (£2.99, 750ml), grapefruit infused Memphis Blvd (£1.69, 440ml), and rich and indulgent Specially Selected Coffee Stout (£1.49, 500ml). Aldi’s Tropicale (£1.69, 440ml) also scooped a Silver Medal. Talk about a clean sweep!