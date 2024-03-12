All about that Large Classic base: PizzaExpress launches new base with double the dough

Pizza Express Romana American Hottest.

The Large Classic, launching exclusively via delivery from Tuesday 19th March, is made with double the amount of dough as the brand’s Classic base and has been designed for sharing, with the additional dough making for an extra-thick and large base, making it the perfect pizza to enjoy with family, friends, or on a date night at home.

Alongside the new base, PizzaExpress has also revisited its pizza archives to bring some of the most legendary pizzas back to the dine-in menu from 19th March, in a ‘You asked for it, we delivered’ moment.

With over 53 per cent of the brand’s social followers declaring their desire for the American Hottest to reappear on the menu, the excitement is building ahead of the return of the nation’s favourite icons.

Pizza Express Spring Cocktails.

Three unarchived pizzas will be joined by several new menu items this Spring, including:

• Romana American Hottest: Britain’s hottest American just got hotter! Roll out the red carpet for the return of the classic flavour combination everyone knows and loves of pepperoni, tomato, mozzarella, mixed chillis and Gran Milano, with the spicy addition of ‘nduja sausage and chilli oil.

• Soho ‘65: Enjoy a slice of heritage with the return of the Soho ’65, this time on a Calabrese base (a unique and iconic rectangular pizza), featuring a sensation of flavours including tomato, fresh buffalo mozzarella, olives, rocket and shaved Gran Milano.

• Romana Vegan Mezze: A burst of flavours will be discovered on this colourful pizza of silky chargrilled aubergine, tomato, mixed chillis, a smoky tomato harissa, garlic, chili, rocket and a finishing touch of creamy houmous. This veggie inferno is a returning favourite and will sit among the brand’s popular vegan and vegetarian dishes, which account for more than 50% of PizzaExpress’ menu.

Large Classic

An addition to the brand’s renowned Classic and Romana bases, the Large Classic comes as the brand found customers wanted to bring celebratory moments into their homes – and the sharing size of the Large Classic delivers on that need. From social get-togethers to quality time at home, PizzaExpress’ Large Classic brings people together through a shared love of pizza.

PizzaExpress Food & Beverage Director Jane Treasure said, “Pizza is the perfect sharing food, and our new Large Classic is the ideal addition to celebrations at home. With double the dough, the thicker base remains hotter for longer – ensuring our customers receive only the freshest and tastiest pizza.”

Building on the theme of sharing, home diners will also be delighted with the introduction of two additional new delivery items on the Spring menu:

• Double Dough Balls Doppio: Loads (in fact 32!) of the brand’s iconic Dough Balls served with garlic butter, basil and pine kernel pesto and smoky tomato harissa, because, let’s be honest, there’s never enough!

• Garlic Bread with Mozzarella Sharer: A delicious flatbread topped with creamy mozzarella and garlic – a real crowd pleaser.

Even More This Spring

The nation’s most loved pizzeria hasn’t stopped there, with additional delicious dishes and drinks springing onto the menu this month, including:

• Calzone Chicken Italiano: Chicken lovers rejoice... with slow-cooked succulent pulled chicken, a creamy béchamel sauce, mozzarella, delicious basil and pine kernel pesto and slow-roasted tomatoes – what’s not to love?

• Mushroom Arancini: A Sicilian classic enters the PizzaExpress menu with these crispy, golden risotto balls, filled with mixed mushrooms and melting provolone cheese, served with Italian tomato sauce and rocket.

• Romana Double American Cheese: A twist on the brand’s popular American – but with twice the pepperoni – now available in pizzerias.

• Classic Chicken & Bacon (delivery exclusive): With a base of Italian tomato sauce, topped with tender chicken, crispy Italian pancetta, roasted red and yellow peppers, creamy mozzarella and parsley, this pizza is made for enjoying on your next night in.

• New cocktails: From the ‘pretty in pink’ Raspberry Cosmo Spritz, to a fruity Pimm’s Summer Cup, and new floral Elderflower G&T, PizzaExpress’ new cocktails are made for sipping on Spring days.

Those who dine at PizzaExpress this Spring can also join the PizzaExpress Club, which provides incredible rewards every time customers dine, from Dough Balls at Bronze to a free child’s meal and more at Gold. Find out more at pizzaexpress.com/club.