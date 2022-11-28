Ask for Angela - Wakefield Council announces return of festive campaign to keep people safe in district's bars and pubs

As the district gets ready to celebrate Christmas, Wakefield Council has announced the return of the ‘Ask for Angela’ campaign.

The initiative is returning to the district’s bars, pubs, nightclubs, and restaurants for the festive season, to protect people who feel threatened or unsafe by encouraging them to approach staff and ask to speak to ‘Angela,’ a fictional member of staff.

Working in partnership with West Yorkshire Police, staff at participating venues are trained to help customers out of uncomfortable situations, recognising the phrase and offering a variety of services to those who find themself in need of support.

Bar manager Anthony Spurr, Cllr Maureen Cummings, Chief Superintendent Richard Close and Deputy Mayor of West Yorkshire Alison Lowe launch the #AskForAngela campaign at the Union Bank pub in Wakefield.

The response could be reuniting them with a friend, calling for a taxi to take them home or requesting support from the police.

Coun Maureen Cummings, Wakefield Council’s Cabinet Member for Communities, Poverty and Health, said: “We want people to enjoy the party season knowing that they are safe in the wonderful and diverse places they can choose to visit and socialise in the district.

“The results of our campaign last year, with residents engaging with staff, to keep safe by using the phrase, shows that it is necessary. It’s a sad fact of life but one where we need to work with our partners to create safe places.”

Funding has once again been provided by the Home Office Safer Street Fund - coordinated by the West Yorkshire Combined Authority - to rerun the campaign over the festive period.

Posters, leaflets, and a variety of promotional materials are being distributed to venues across the district to be displayed in public areas in participating venues, to raise awareness amongst customers.

Chief Superintendent Richard Close, Wakefield District Commander of West Yorkshire Police, said: “This initiative aims to create safer spaces for both residents and visitors to the district and hopes to offer reassurance to those feeling vulnerable, both of which are key priorities of ours.

“We want everyone in Wakefield to feel comfortable to live their lives free of fear and harassment and we remain committed to working with our partner agencies to ensure Wakefield remains a safe place to be enjoyed.”

Union Bank, a bar and restaurant in Wakefield city centre, is one of the venues that is taking part in this year’s campaign.

General Manager, Anthony Spurr, said: “This is a fantastic scheme to make sure that everyone can have a great time on a night out.

“It is all about making venues in Wakefield, that are part of the scheme, a safe and secure place for a vulnerable person to ask for help, when they feel things on a night out aren't working out.”

This year the Home Office has provided more funding towards the scheme meaning the ‘Ask for Angela’ campaign will be extended until February.

Find out more about the Ask for Angela scheme here.