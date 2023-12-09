News you can trust since 1852
Brew-tiful! Here are 14 of the best coffee shops in Wakefield, according to Tripadvisor

From a latte to a flat white, a tea to a hot chocolate – here are the best coffee shops for a daytime treat to keep warm this winter.
By Kara McKune
Published 9th Dec 2023, 11:30 GMT

Local cafes are the perfect place to treat yourself to a lovely hot drink and stay warm this winter.

Whether you’re looking for a festive lunch date with friends, a treat for the kids, or just fancy getting out of the house, local cafes are the perfect small treat at a price that won’t break the bank.

Eager for an espresso or crazy for a cappuccino – here are 14 of the best coffee shops in, and around, Wakefield, according to Tripadvisor.

*Some pictures for illustrative purposes.

10 Cross Square, Wakefield WF1 1PH England. 4.5 stars out of 5 based on 194 reviews.

1. Mocca Moocho

10 Cross Square, Wakefield WF1 1PH England. 4.5 stars out of 5 based on 194 reviews. Photo: Google Maps

5-7 School Lane, Walton, Wakefield WF2 6PQ. 4.5 stars out of 5 based on 21 reviews.

2. Whisk Coffee And Cake

5-7 School Lane, Walton, Wakefield WF2 6PQ. 4.5 stars out of 5 based on 21 reviews. Photo: Google Maps

Wakefield One Burton Street Burton Street, Wakefield WF1 2EB. 4.5 stars out of 5 based on 150 reviews

3. Create Cafe Wakefield

Wakefield One Burton Street Burton Street, Wakefield WF1 2EB. 4.5 stars out of 5 based on 150 reviews Photo: Create Cafe Wakefield

Kirkgate Railway Station Monk Street Kirkgate Station, Wakefield WF1 4EL. 5 stars out of 5 based on 163 reviews.

4. Cafe Vie The Station

Kirkgate Railway Station Monk Street Kirkgate Station, Wakefield WF1 4EL. 5 stars out of 5 based on 163 reviews. Photo: Tara Moore

