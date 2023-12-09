Brew-tiful! Here are 14 of the best coffee shops in Wakefield, according to Tripadvisor
From a latte to a flat white, a tea to a hot chocolate – here are the best coffee shops for a daytime treat to keep warm this winter.
By Kara McKune
Published 9th Dec 2023, 11:30 GMT
Local cafes are the perfect place to treat yourself to a lovely hot drink and stay warm this winter.
Whether you’re looking for a festive lunch date with friends, a treat for the kids, or just fancy getting out of the house, local cafes are the perfect small treat at a price that won’t break the bank.
Eager for an espresso or crazy for a cappuccino – here are 14 of the best coffee shops in, and around, Wakefield, according to Tripadvisor.
*Some pictures for illustrative purposes.
