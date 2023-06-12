Together with Admiral Taverns, passionate licensees, Terry and Keeley Greaves, have invested the cash to breathe a new lease of life into The Royal Oak Inn in time for summer.

Throughout the refurbishment process, Terry and Keeley have made sure to retain the pub’s characterful, historic features whilst enhancing the overall look and feel with modern, industrial-style furniture and fixtures.

Inside, the pub has been completely redesigned to revitalize the space including newly painted, dark blue walls.

The interior features a brand-new bar area with new furniture throughout including specially installed tall tables and benches to create a relaxed atmosphere, as well as two traditional open fires for the winter.

At the other end of the pub, there is a designated sports area complete with a pool table, dart board and flat screen television.

Additionally, the pub hosts a cosy, carpeted snug area with comfortable seang which is available for anyone to use, or even to book for private hire.

Outside, The Royal Oak Inn has been fitted with brand-new lighting and signage to greet customers as well as a spacious new deck next to the beer garden seang between 40-50 people for the summer months.

The outdoor area has been totally revamped with new wooden tables and benches, heaters, and festoon lighting to enable customers to enjoy those long summer evenings.

Moving forward, the licensees hope to install televisions outside so people can pop in to catch their favourite team play.

Terry and Keeley have been at the pub for over a decade and bring a wealth of charisma and experience to The Royal Oak Inn.

Having lived in the surrounding area her whole life, Keeley understands the needs of her community and Terry, originally from Leeds, has spent the last 17 years building a rapport with the regulars.

Terry said: “We love everything about this pub, and it means so much to us to be able to give something back to our wonderful community.

"The refurbishment looks fantastic – it really is more than we ever could have imagined, and we can’t wait to continue pouring our heart and soul into it for years to come.”

Terry and Keeley are excited to treat guests to a regular schedule of entertainment, including monthly live music and tribute acts and weekly DJ evenings as well as the return of the popular Wednesday quiz night.

The pub also hosts its very own football and pool team, giving local residents the chance to socialise.

Moving forward, they hope to introduce a small food offering, including a regular tapas night.

Andy Longley, Business Development Manager at Admiral Taverns commented: “It’s been fantastic seeing the results of this refurbishment – it really has surpassed all expectations.

"The pub looks incredible and I couldn’t be happier for Terry and Keeley. They are such integral members of the community and I’m confident that this investment will enable them to continue all their hard work at

