Channel 4's Come Dine With Me is coming Wakefield and is looking for budding chefs

The hit Channel 4 show, Come Dine With Me is looking for amazing home cooks in Wakefield for their new series.

If you're bored of cooking for your partner, housemates or children and think your cooking skills have improved over lockdown, you can finally test them out on the wider world

If you think you've got what it takes to host the perfect dinner party then why not apply and you could be walking away with £1,000.

Sasha Risner, Casting Producerm said: "Following the success of previous episodes in Yorkshire we are back looking for hosts to create the recipe for success.

We are looking for keen cooks with bags of energy and who are up for the challenge of winning £1,000!"

The only criteria is that you are over 18 and not working or trained as a professional chef.

For this series, due to Covid, they are shaking up how they film Come Dine With Me and will be using a centralised house to host social dinner parties and will take place in September 2021.