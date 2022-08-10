Check out some of the best beer gardens to visit in Yorkshire

Sign up to our daily Wakefield Express Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The White House Hotel is a wonderful hidden gem in Sandsend, near Whitby

This is where you can sit and sip and enjoy the sunshine in some of the most relaxing and picturesque surroundings.

The Little Angel, Whitby

The Little Angel in Whitby has a ‘secret’ beer garden at the back with views over the roof tops of Whitby. This is the perfect spot to take in the North Yorkshire Moor Railway steam trains passing by from the station. They also have their own in-house microbrewery as well as a great range of cask ales.

Lister Arms, Malham

Dating from 1723, this old coaching inn overlooks the green in the centre of Malham. The scenery around Malham is some of the best in England, with magnificent glaciokarst landscapes including Malham Cove, Gordale Scar and Watlowes dry valley.

There’s a sheltered terrace at the rear.

Seabirds In, Flamborough

In the heart of Flamborough you will find this beautifully maintained beer garden at the Seabirds Inn. A flowering oasis of peace and tranquillity to welcome all customers old and new.

Well-spaced tables and chairs gives everyone a relaxing space to drink and dine. The garden is also dog friendly. There’s a light bites menu or a very tempting more substantial menu for those with larger appetites.

Red Lion, Burnsall

Burnsall sits on the western bank of the Wharfe. The five-arch stone bridge across the river dates from 1609. The Red Lion stands next to this bridge, dating from at least the 16th century, when it was a ferryman’s inn.

Its riverside terrace offers views across Wharfedale. There are easy walks along the river to Grassington or Appletreewick, or you can just relax on the terrace and listen to the oystercatchers.

Whitelock’s & The Turk’s Head, Leeds

One of the oldest pubs in Leeds, Whitelock’s is a local institution in the heart of the city. They share their long, narrow beer garden with sister bar The Turk’s Head. Wooden tables and benches stretch all the way down the alley – the majority are covered and near heaters. If you love real ale and craft beer, this is the place to go.

The Fox and Hounds, Wakefield

The Fox and Hounds is one of the oldest public houses in the Newmillerdam and Sandal area. It has a large beer garden and is sthe ituated in one of the nicest areas of Wakefield, surrounded by woods and the lake providing opportunity for all the family to enjoy a day out.

The Fat Badger, Harrogate

The Fat Badger is a stylish take on an English pub and terrace next to to the White Hart Hotel. Its impressive AA Rosette awarded menu is sure to add some flare to your alfresco tipple.

The Calverley Arms, Leeds

Home to one of the biggest beer gardens in Leeds, The Calverley Arms is perfect for a few drinks and a bite to eat outdoors. The terrace is filled with garden tables, many of which come with collapsible parasols, or you can head out onto the grass, where traditional picnic tables await.

White House Hotel, Sandsend

Slightly away from the main hustle and bustle of Whitby, towards Sandsend, you will find this hidden gem. With uninterrupted panoramic views towards Whitby Golf Course and the coastline of Sandsend, this is the perfect spot for a pint with a view.

You can pick up a light snack, afternoon tea or something more filling from the ingredient-led, locally sourced menu.

Falcon Inn, Arncliffe

A pub of immense character, with an unaltered interior and beer still poured from a jug, the Falcon Inn is in a corner of Arncliffe’s large village green. It was used as the original Woolpack of TV’s Emmerdale Farm in the early 1970s.

The crowning glory of this pub is its setting, in the valley of Littondale, with steep slopes sweeping up to moorland heights, framed by limestone crags. Sit on a bench outside the pub overlooking – or on – the green.

The Mayfield, Seamer, nea r Scarborough