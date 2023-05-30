News you can trust since 1852
Here are the best places for pub grub throughout the district.

Cheers to pub grub: Here's the best food pubs in and around Wakefield according to Google Reviews

Here are 16 of the best places for pub grub in the district, to treat your kids, and yourself, to this half term break.
By Kara McKune
Published 30th May 2023, 12:30 BST

Whether it’s looking for the perfect lunch to go with a pint or simply savouring for some good quality food for a decent price, pubs in Wakefield can provide hearty meals at a fraction of the cost of some fancy restaurants.

So whatever is on the menu for you and family during the school half-term holidays, why not enjoy a meal out at one of these 16 incredible pubs, according to Google reviews.

Bridge St, Wakefield WF1 5RT 3.8 stars out of 5 based on 1679 Google reviews

1. The Bridge Inn

Bridge St, Wakefield WF1 5RT 3.8 stars out of 5 based on 1679 Google reviews Photo: Scott Merrylees

343 Barnsley Rd, Wakefield WF2 6AS 4.2 stars out of 5 based on 884 reviews

2. The Castle

343 Barnsley Rd, Wakefield WF2 6AS 4.2 stars out of 5 based on 884 reviews Photo: Google Maps

669 Barnsley Rd, Newmillerdam, Wakefield WF2 6QG 4.2 stars out of 5 based on 1567 reviews

3. The Dam Inn

669 Barnsley Rd, Newmillerdam, Wakefield WF2 6QG 4.2 stars out of 5 based on 1567 reviews Photo: Google Maps

672 Barnsley Rd, Newmillerdam, Wakefield WF2 6QQ 4.3 stars out of 5 based on 1001 reviews

4. Fox & Hounds

672 Barnsley Rd, Newmillerdam, Wakefield WF2 6QQ 4.3 stars out of 5 based on 1001 reviews Photo: Google Maps

