Cheers to pub grub: Here's the best food pubs in and around Wakefield according to Google Reviews
Here are 16 of the best places for pub grub in the district, to treat your kids, and yourself, to this half term break.
By Kara McKune
Published 30th May 2023, 12:30 BST
Whether it’s looking for the perfect lunch to go with a pint or simply savouring for some good quality food for a decent price, pubs in Wakefield can provide hearty meals at a fraction of the cost of some fancy restaurants.
So whatever is on the menu for you and family during the school half-term holidays, why not enjoy a meal out at one of these 16 incredible pubs, according to Google reviews.
Page 1 of 4