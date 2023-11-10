Here are some of the best places to feast on a delicious roast dinner around Wakefield ahead of Christmas.

Whether it’s called a roast dinner or a Sunday lunch, a carvery is a British staple.

Succulent meat, thick gravy, creamy mash and fresh vegetables make for the perfect meal on a cold winter’s day.

With Christmas quickly approaching, thousands are already preparing, and stressing out, over the thought of making Christmas dinner.

Ahead of the festive season, here are 14 of the best carveries served up in Wakefield – as rated by Google Reviews – without you needing to lift a finger.

1 . Rhubarb Triangle Brewers Fayre Paragon Business Park, Herriot Way, Wakefield WF1 2UF 4 stars out of 5 based on 1,674 Google reviews. Photo: Google Maps Photo Sales

2 . Toby Carvery Wakefield Denby Dale Rd, Wakefield WF2 7AW 4.1 stars out of 5 based on 3,314 Google reviews. Photo: Google Maps Photo Sales

3 . The Dam Inn 669 Barnsley Rd, Wakefield WF2 6QG 4.2 stars out of 5 based on 1,626 Google reviews. Photo: Google Maps Photo Sales

4 . The Cobbler 2 Knottingley Rd, Pontefract WF8 2LG 4.5 stars out of 5 based on 1,696 Google reviews. Photo: Google Maps Photo Sales