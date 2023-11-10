News you can trust since 1852
BREAKING
Here are some of the best places to get a carvery in Wakefield.Here are some of the best places to get a carvery in Wakefield.
Here are some of the best places to get a carvery in Wakefield.

Christmas in Wakefield: 14 of the best places for a carvery in the district, according to Google Reviews

Here are some of the best places to feast on a delicious roast dinner around Wakefield ahead of Christmas.
By Kara McKune
Published 10th Nov 2023, 17:00 GMT

Whether it’s called a roast dinner or a Sunday lunch, a carvery is a British staple.

Succulent meat, thick gravy, creamy mash and fresh vegetables make for the perfect meal on a cold winter’s day.

With Christmas quickly approaching, thousands are already preparing, and stressing out, over the thought of making Christmas dinner.

Ahead of the festive season, here are 14 of the best carveries served up in Wakefield – as rated by Google Reviews – without you needing to lift a finger.

Paragon Business Park, Herriot Way, Wakefield WF1 2UF 4 stars out of 5 based on 1,674 Google reviews.

1. Rhubarb Triangle Brewers Fayre

Paragon Business Park, Herriot Way, Wakefield WF1 2UF 4 stars out of 5 based on 1,674 Google reviews. Photo: Google Maps

Photo Sales
Denby Dale Rd, Wakefield WF2 7AW 4.1 stars out of 5 based on 3,314 Google reviews.

2. Toby Carvery Wakefield

Denby Dale Rd, Wakefield WF2 7AW 4.1 stars out of 5 based on 3,314 Google reviews. Photo: Google Maps

Photo Sales
669 Barnsley Rd, Wakefield WF2 6QG 4.2 stars out of 5 based on 1,626 Google reviews.

3. The Dam Inn

669 Barnsley Rd, Wakefield WF2 6QG 4.2 stars out of 5 based on 1,626 Google reviews. Photo: Google Maps

Photo Sales
2 Knottingley Rd, Pontefract WF8 2LG 4.5 stars out of 5 based on 1,696 Google reviews.

4. The Cobbler

2 Knottingley Rd, Pontefract WF8 2LG 4.5 stars out of 5 based on 1,696 Google reviews. Photo: Google Maps

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:Wakefield