Christmas in Wakefield: 14 of the best places for a carvery in the district, according to Google Reviews
Here are some of the best places to feast on a delicious roast dinner around Wakefield ahead of Christmas.
By Kara McKune
Published 10th Nov 2023, 17:00 GMT
Whether it’s called a roast dinner or a Sunday lunch, a carvery is a British staple.
Succulent meat, thick gravy, creamy mash and fresh vegetables make for the perfect meal on a cold winter’s day.
With Christmas quickly approaching, thousands are already preparing, and stressing out, over the thought of making Christmas dinner.
Ahead of the festive season, here are 14 of the best carveries served up in Wakefield – as rated by Google Reviews – without you needing to lift a finger.
1 / 4