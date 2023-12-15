Christmas in Wakefield: 14 of the best places to go for a traditional Christmas dinner according to Google Reviews

The festive season is here, meaning it’s time to treat yourself to a Christmas dinner – without lifting a finger.

Whether it’s called a roast dinner or a Sunday lunch, a carvery is a British staple – especially on Christmas Day.

Succulent meat, thick gravy, creamy mash and fresh vegetables make for the perfect meal to eat with the family during the festive season.

With the big day quickly approaching, thousands are already preparing, and stressing out, over the thought of making Christmas dinner.

Ahead of the festive season, here are 14 of the best Google rated pubs across Wakefield serving a traditional Christmas dinner – without you needing to lift a finger.

1 . The Castle 343 Barnsley Rd, Wakefield WF2 6AS 4.2 stars out of 5 based on 943 Google reviews.

2 . Rhubarb Triangle Brewers Fayre Paragon Business Park, Herriot Way, Wakefield WF1 2UF 4 stars out of 5 based on 1,674 Google reviews.

3 . The Red Kite Denby Dale Road, Durkar, Wakefield WF4 3BB 4.2 stars out of 5 based on 2,399 Google reviews.

4 . The Holmfield Arms Denby Dale Rd, Wakefield WF2 8DY 4 stars out of 5 based on 1718 Google reviews.