Christmas in Wakefield: 14 of the best places to go for a traditional Christmas dinner according to Google Reviews
The festive season is here, meaning it’s time to treat yourself to a Christmas dinner – without lifting a finger.
By Kara McKune
Published 15th Dec 2023, 06:00 GMT
Whether it’s called a roast dinner or a Sunday lunch, a carvery is a British staple – especially on Christmas Day.
Succulent meat, thick gravy, creamy mash and fresh vegetables make for the perfect meal to eat with the family during the festive season.
With the big day quickly approaching, thousands are already preparing, and stressing out, over the thought of making Christmas dinner.
Ahead of the festive season, here are 14 of the best Google rated pubs across Wakefield serving a traditional Christmas dinner – without you needing to lift a finger.
1 / 4