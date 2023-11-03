News you can trust since 1852
Here are some of the best places to go for a Christmas meal in Wakefield.

Christmas in Wakefield: 16 of the best places to go for a special meal over the festive season, according to TripAdvisor

The festive season is rapidly approaching, meaning it’s almost time to start planning a special meal out with friends, family or colleagues to celebrate Christmas.
By Kara McKune
Published 3rd Nov 2023, 16:45 GMT

With the nights getting colder, and Mariah Carey beginning to defrost, it must mean one thing – Christmas is on its way.

From cheesy music to presents, decorations to festive films – Christmas is a time to treat yourself.

This also means in the food department, with one of the best parts for many people being the great lavish dinners and numerous sweet treats.

From an Italian meal to a Sunday roast, make the most of this festive season and take your friends or family out to one of these local hotspots.

Here are 16 of the best places to go to eat across the district for a special occasion, according to TripAdvisor.

10 Cross Street, Wakefield WF1 3BW England 5 stars out of 5 based on 473 reviews.

1. Corarima

10 Cross Street, Wakefield WF1 3BW England 5 stars out of 5 based on 473 reviews. Photo: Google Maps

1 Burgage Square Merchant Gate, Wakefield WF1 1BB England 5 stars out of 5 based on 2634 reviews.

2. Estabulo Rodizio Bar & Grill

1 Burgage Square Merchant Gate, Wakefield WF1 1BB England 5 stars out of 5 based on 2634 reviews. Photo: Google Maps

17 George Street, Wakefield WF1 1NE England 5 stars out of 5 based on 691 reviews.

3. Syhiba Restaurant

17 George Street, Wakefield WF1 1NE England 5 stars out of 5 based on 691 reviews. Photo: Google Maps

Smyth Street, Wakefield WF1 1ED England 5 stars out of 5 based on 219 reviews.

4. Dolce Vita Restaurant

Smyth Street, Wakefield WF1 1ED England 5 stars out of 5 based on 219 reviews. Photo: Google Maps

