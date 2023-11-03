The festive season is rapidly approaching, meaning it’s almost time to start planning a special meal out with friends, family or colleagues to celebrate Christmas.

With the nights getting colder, and Mariah Carey beginning to defrost, it must mean one thing – Christmas is on its way.

From cheesy music to presents, decorations to festive films – Christmas is a time to treat yourself.

This also means in the food department, with one of the best parts for many people being the great lavish dinners and numerous sweet treats.

From an Italian meal to a Sunday roast, make the most of this festive season and take your friends or family out to one of these local hotspots.

Here are 16 of the best places to go to eat across the district for a special occasion, according to TripAdvisor.

1 . Corarima 10 Cross Street, Wakefield WF1 3BW England 5 stars out of 5 based on 473 reviews.

2 . Estabulo Rodizio Bar & Grill 1 Burgage Square Merchant Gate, Wakefield WF1 1BB England 5 stars out of 5 based on 2634 reviews.

3 . Syhiba Restaurant 17 George Street, Wakefield WF1 1NE England 5 stars out of 5 based on 691 reviews.

4 . Dolce Vita Restaurant Smyth Street, Wakefield WF1 1ED England 5 stars out of 5 based on 219 reviews.