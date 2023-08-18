Come on England! 38 photos of nights out watching the World Cup in 2006
Football fans are counting down the moment the Lionesses take to the pitch to take on Spain in a bid to get their hands on the World Cup.
By Leanne Clarke
Published 18th Aug 2023
For the first time in women's footballing history, England are through to the World Cup final and the whole country will be on the edge of their seats on Sunday.
And we’re sure Wakefield will be flying the flag!
So, with that in mind, we’ve taken a look back at Wakefield nights out with party-goers out in force to watch the footie.
Let’s hope the Lionesses can do it – C’mon England!
