C'mon England!

Come on England! 38 photos of nights out watching the World Cup in 2006

Football fans are counting down the moment the Lionesses take to the pitch to take on Spain in a bid to get their hands on the World Cup.
By Leanne Clarke
Published 18th Aug 2023, 15:31 BST

For the first time in women's footballing history, England are through to the World Cup final and the whole country will be on the edge of their seats on Sunday.

And we’re sure Wakefield will be flying the flag!

So, with that in mind, we’ve taken a look back at Wakefield nights out with party-goers out in force to watch the footie.

Let’s hope the Lionesses can do it – C’mon England!

Jono and Baz in Bar Mex for the England v Sweden match on June 20 2006.

1. C'mon England

Jono and Baz in Bar Mex for the England v Sweden match on June 20 2006. Photo: s

Sarah and Jamie on Westgate show their support for England as they take on Sweden in 2006.

2. Support

Sarah and Jamie on Westgate show their support for England as they take on Sweden in 2006. Photo: s

Vicky, Adele (celebrating her birthday), Tasha, Fiona and Samantha at the top of Westgate show their support for England v Sweden.

3. Birthday

Vicky, Adele (celebrating her birthday), Tasha, Fiona and Samantha at the top of Westgate show their support for England v Sweden. Photo: s

Alison, Amy and Claire

4. Westgate World Cup

Alison, Amy and Claire Photo: s

