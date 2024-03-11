Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Their Steak and Leeds Best pie won a gold in the coveted Best Hot Eating Pie class, announced on Friday at the awards, and walked away with two bronze awards in two other categories.

There was tough competition as almost 900 pies were entered.

Working with skilled chefs and Kirkstall Brewery, who now make Leeds Best, family-run Cryer and Stott wanted to create a handmade pie with real flavour and provenance.

The winning team - and the winning pie!

Managing Director,Richard Holmes MBE, said: “It’s a massive honour for us to have won a gold. The pies are becoming ever popular with gastro pubs across the UK. The team are absolutely over the moon.”