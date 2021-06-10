Domino's currently runs collections until 10.45pm at its Xscape branch.

The company wants to allow collections from the premises, at the town's Xscape complex, until 5am.

The branch currently stops in-store collections at 10.45pm because it does not have a late night refreshment licence.

It does, however, run a delivery service until midnight on weekdays and 3am on weekends.

Domino's has now applied for a licence from Wakefield Council, to allow it to extend its trading hours to 5am seven days a week.

Members of the public are able to submit comments to the council about the application, before a deadline of June 21.