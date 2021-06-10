Domino's asks Wakefield Council for permission to run pizza collections until 5am at Xscape in Castleford
Pizza chain Domino's have asked for permission to keep their branch in Castleford open into the early hours of the morning.
The company wants to allow collections from the premises, at the town's Xscape complex, until 5am.
The branch currently stops in-store collections at 10.45pm because it does not have a late night refreshment licence.
It does, however, run a delivery service until midnight on weekdays and 3am on weekends.
Domino's has now applied for a licence from Wakefield Council, to allow it to extend its trading hours to 5am seven days a week.
Members of the public are able to submit comments to the council about the application, before a deadline of June 21.
Local Democracy Reporting Service