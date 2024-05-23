Eat free this half term: Here are all the places that kids can eat for free (or just £1) in Wakefield this May half term

1 . Asda

Keep hunger at bay during your weekly shop at ASDA, as the supermarket chain is offering kids meals for just £1 at any time of day in Asda Cafés.Children can access a hot or cold meal for just £1 and the retailer will now include a free piece of fruit such as and apple, pear or banana when purchasing the hot kids £1 meal deal. A great offer that's available until the end of the year. Alternatively, kids can have a £1 cold pick and mix selection that includes a sandwich, drink and piece of fruit, along with two treat items. Ella's baby food pouches are free for children under 18 months with any purchase. Photo: Google Maps