Eat free this half term: Here are all the places that kids can eat for free (or just £1) in Wakefield this May half term

Many Wakefield households are already stretching their budgets with rising bills and cost of living, so providing lunch during the school holidays as well as other meals, can really pile on the pressure.
But supermarkets, cafes and restaurants across the district are offering a bit of much needed relief with discounted meals - some even free meals - with a paying adult.
Some of which are charging just £1.
From Morrisons to Frankie & Benny’s here's where we've spotted are helping out.
1. Asda
Keep hunger at bay during your weekly shop at ASDA, as the supermarket chain is offering kids meals for just £1 at any time of day in Asda Cafés.Children can access a hot or cold meal for just £1 and the retailer will now include a free piece of fruit such as and apple, pear or banana when purchasing the hot kids £1 meal deal. A great offer that's available until the end of the year. Alternatively, kids can have a £1 cold pick and mix selection that includes a sandwich, drink and piece of fruit, along with two treat items. Ella's baby food pouches are free for children under 18 months with any purchase. Photo: Google Maps
2. The Walnut Tree
Every Monday, children can eat for £1 at Hungry Horse pubs. There are a variety of meals on offer including fish fingers, pasta and sausages as well as a variety of vegetarian and vegan options. Photo: Google Maps
3. Morrisons
Children under 16 eat free at Morrisons cafe all day, every day when an adult spends £4.50 or more on a meal. Photo: Google Maps
4. Brewers Fayre
If you order an adults' all-you-can-eat breakfast, you can eat as much as you like from the pub restaurant’s cooked and continental selections and the kids eat free, too! Two children under 16 eat for free when one adult orders the £9.99 unlimited breakfast. Photo: Google Maps