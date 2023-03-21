Food hygiene: Latest ratings for Wakefield, Pontefract and Castleford takeaways

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to these food establishments in Wakefield, Pontefract and Castleford this year, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.

Eateries across the country are subject to inspection by food safety officers from the local authority, who visit businesses to check if it follows food hygiene laws, so the food is safe to eat.

The Food Standards Agency carries out inspections and rates the observed hygiene standards on a scale from zero to five.

Inspectors check the following three elements:

How hygienically the food is handled – how it is prepared, cooked, re-heated, cooled and stored

The condition of the structure of the buildings – the cleanliness, layout, lighting, ventilation, and other facilities

How the business manages what it does to make sure food is safe and so that the officer can be confident standards will be maintained in the future.

What do the numbers mean?

Zero – Urgent improvement necessary.

One – Major improvements necessary.

Two – Improvements necessary.

Three – Generally Satisfactory.Four – Good on assessment.Five – Seen as very good.

Meghna on Cobham Parade, Leeds Road, Outwood, was given a rating of 5 at its last inspection in January 2023. WF1 2DY

Jenny's Plaice on Slack Lane in Crofton was given a rating of 5 at its last inspection in February 2023.

Rooster King on Westgate was given a rating of 5 at its latest inspection in January 2023.

Yummy King on Wakefield Road in Featherstone was given a rating of 5 at its latest inspection in March 2023.