News you can trust since 1852
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
7 hours ago Headteacher blocks Ofsted inspection after death of fellow head
35 minutes ago Just Eat to axe over 1,700 delivery worker jobs in the UK
40 minutes ago Counter terror police investigate after man set on fire near mosque
5 hours ago Vera star quits ITV show after 8 years leaving viewers ‘gutted’
6 hours ago Donald Trump: Why former US President could be arrested
6 hours ago Martina Navratilova has announced she is cancer free
New food hygiene ratings according to the Food Standards Agency’s website.
New food hygiene ratings according to the Food Standards Agency’s website.
New food hygiene ratings according to the Food Standards Agency’s website.

Food hygiene: Latest ratings for Wakefield, Pontefract and Castleford takeaways

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to these food establishments in Wakefield, Pontefract and Castleford this year, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.

By Leanne Clarke
Published 21st Mar 2023, 12:10 GMT

Eateries across the country are subject to inspection by food safety officers from the local authority, who visit businesses to check if it follows food hygiene laws, so the food is safe to eat.

The Food Standards Agency carries out inspections and rates the observed hygiene standards on a scale from zero to five.

Inspectors check the following three elements:

How hygienically the food is handled – how it is prepared, cooked, re-heated, cooled and stored

The condition of the structure of the buildings – the cleanliness, layout, lighting, ventilation, and other facilities

How the business manages what it does to make sure food is safe and so that the officer can be confident standards will be maintained in the future.

What do the numbers mean?

Zero – Urgent improvement necessary.

One – Major improvements necessary.

Two – Improvements necessary.

Three – Generally Satisfactory.Four – Good on assessment.Five – Seen as very good.

Meghna on Cobham Parade, Leeds Road, Outwood, was given a rating of 5 at its last inspection in January 2023. WF1 2DY

1. Meghna

Meghna on Cobham Parade, Leeds Road, Outwood, was given a rating of 5 at its last inspection in January 2023. WF1 2DY Photo: s

Photo Sales
Jenny's Plaice on Slack Lane in Crofton was given a rating of 5 at its last inspection in February 2023.

2. Jenny's Plaice

Jenny's Plaice on Slack Lane in Crofton was given a rating of 5 at its last inspection in February 2023. Photo: s

Photo Sales
Rooster King on Westgate was given a rating of 5 at its latest inspection in January 2023.

3. Rooster King

Rooster King on Westgate was given a rating of 5 at its latest inspection in January 2023. Photo: s

Photo Sales
Yummy King on Wakefield Road in Featherstone was given a rating of 5 at its latest inspection in March 2023.

4. Yummy King

Yummy King on Wakefield Road in Featherstone was given a rating of 5 at its latest inspection in March 2023. Photo: s

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 6
CastlefordWakefieldPontefractFood Standards AgencyInspectors