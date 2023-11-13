Food hygiene: Latest ratings for Wakefield, Pontefract and Castleford takeaways, restaurants and pubs

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to these food establishments in Wakefield, Pontefract and Castleford this year, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.

Eateries across the country are subject to inspection by food safety officers from the local authority, who visit businesses to check if it follows food hygiene laws, so the food is safe to eat.

The Food Standards Agency carries out inspections and rates the observed hygiene standards on a scale from zero to five.

Inspectors check the following three elements:

How hygienically the food is handled – how it is prepared, cooked, re-heated, cooled and stored

The condition of the structure of the buildings – the cleanliness, layout, lighting, ventilation, and other facilities

How the business manages what it does to make sure food is safe and so that the officer can be confident standards will be maintained in the future.

What do the numbers mean?

Zero – Urgent improvement necessary.

One – Major improvements necessary.

Two – Improvements necessary.

Three – Generally Satisfactory.Four – Good on assessment.Five – Seen as very good.

1 . The Rhubarb Triangle The Rhubarb Triangle on Herriot Way, Wakefield was given a score of 4 after assessment on September 20, the Food Standards Agency's website shows. Photo: s Photo Sales

2 . The Catchpenny/Hide Steakhouse The Catchpenny/Hide Steakhouse on Wakefield Road, Fitzwilliam, was given a three-out-of-five food hygiene rating after assessment on September 28, the Food Standards Agency's website shows. Photo: s Photo Sales

3 . The Barn the Barn at Blacker Hall Farm Shop Ltd, Branch Road, Calder Grove, Wakefield, was given a five star rating on October 12 Photo: s Photo Sales