Food hygiene: Latest ratings for Wakefield, Pontefract and Castleford takeaways, restaurants and pubs

Eateries across the country are subject to inspection by food safety officers from the local authority, who visit businesses to check if it follows food hygiene laws, so the food is safe to eat.

The Food Standards Agency carries out inspections and rates the observed hygiene standards on a scale from zero to five.

Inspectors check the following three elements:

How hygienically the food is handled – how it is prepared, cooked, re-heated, cooled and stored

The condition of the structure of the buildings – the cleanliness, layout, lighting, ventilation, and other facilities

How the business manages what it does to make sure food is safe and so that the officer can be confident standards will be maintained in the future.

What do the numbers mean?

Zero – Urgent improvement necessary.

One – Major improvements necessary.

Two – Improvements necessary.

Three – Generally Satisfactory.Four – Good on assessment.Five – Seen as very good.

Bowl of Joy Rated 5: Bowl of Joy at 3 Horsefair, Pontefract; rated on March 18.

Lakeside Cafe Rated 5: Lakeside Cafe at 671 Barnsley Road, Newmillerdam, Wakefield; rated on March 15.

Ackworth Born And Bread Rated 4: Ackworth Born And Bread at 94 Wakefield Road, Ackworth, Pontefract; rated on February 20