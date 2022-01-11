Food Recall: Morrisons, Tesco, Aldi and Sainsbury's issue urgent warning after salmonella found in these products

Supermarkets incuding Morrisons, Tesco, Aldi and Sainbury's have issued an urgent warning after salmonella was found in several products.

The Food Standards Agency say the items affected are pizza dough products and ready-to-roll raw pastry made by BakeAway.

Salmonella has been detected in 16 products, including Pizza Express pre-rolled dough, which can cause severe food poisoning.

The symptoms include fever, diarrhoea, and abdominal cramps and can flare up within a few hours of eating the contaminated product, but in some cases it can take a few weeks for illness to begin, according to the NHS.

Sign up to our daily Wakefield Express Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Customers should not eat the affected products and can return them to the store, where you will be issued a refund. You don't need to provide a receipt to get your money back.

If you have bought any pizza dough or raw pastry from the supermarkets, you should check to see if it has been recalled.

Pizza Express and Galberts products are also affected, so if you've purchased either of those brands recently you also need to check the recall list.

The products being recalled are:

Asda Pizza Dough

Pack size: 400g

Use by: January 15, 2022

Pizza Express Ready to Roll Dough

Pack size: 400g

Use by: January 20, 2022

Pizza Express Pre Rolled Dough

Pack size: 400g

Use by: January 17, 2022

Aldi Ready Roll Pizza

Pack size: 400g

Use by: January 13, 2022

Tesco Finest Butter Enriched Ready Roll Puff Pastry

Pack size: 320g

Use by: January 14, 2022

Tesco Pizza Dough

Pack size: 400g

Use by: January 17, 2022

Tesco Ready Roll Puff Pastry

Pack size: 375g

Use by: January 24, 2022

Tesco Ready Roll Puff Pastry

Pack size: 375g

Use by: January 25, 2022

Asda Ready Roll Light Puff Pastry

Pack size: 375g

Use by: January 16, 2022

Asda Ready Roll Puff Pastry

Pack size: 375g

Use by: January 24, 2022

Galberts Ready Roll Puff Pastry

Pack size: 375g

Use by: January 24, 2022

Galberts Ready Roll Short Pastry

Pack size: 375g

Use by: January 24, 2022

By Sainsbury’s Ready Roll Puff Pastry

Pack size: 375g

Use by: January 17, 2022

Morrisons Pizza Dough

Pack size: 400g

Use by: January 17, 2022

Morrisons Puff Pastry Block

Pack size: 500g

Use by: January 24, 2022

Morrisons Ready Roll Light Puff Pastry

Pack size: 375g

Use by: January 17, 2022