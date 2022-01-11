Food Recall: Morrisons, Tesco, Aldi and Sainsbury's issue urgent warning after salmonella found in these products
Supermarkets incuding Morrisons, Tesco, Aldi and Sainbury's have issued an urgent warning after salmonella was found in several products.
The Food Standards Agency say the items affected are pizza dough products and ready-to-roll raw pastry made by BakeAway.
Salmonella has been detected in 16 products, including Pizza Express pre-rolled dough, which can cause severe food poisoning.
The symptoms include fever, diarrhoea, and abdominal cramps and can flare up within a few hours of eating the contaminated product, but in some cases it can take a few weeks for illness to begin, according to the NHS.
Customers should not eat the affected products and can return them to the store, where you will be issued a refund. You don't need to provide a receipt to get your money back.
If you have bought any pizza dough or raw pastry from the supermarkets, you should check to see if it has been recalled.
Pizza Express and Galberts products are also affected, so if you've purchased either of those brands recently you also need to check the recall list.
The products being recalled are:
Asda Pizza Dough
Pack size: 400g
Use by: January 15, 2022
Pizza Express Ready to Roll Dough
Pack size: 400g
Use by: January 20, 2022
Pizza Express Pre Rolled Dough
Pack size: 400g
Use by: January 17, 2022
Aldi Ready Roll Pizza
Pack size: 400g
Use by: January 13, 2022
Tesco Finest Butter Enriched Ready Roll Puff Pastry
Pack size: 320g
Use by: January 14, 2022
Tesco Pizza Dough
Pack size: 400g
Use by: January 17, 2022
Tesco Ready Roll Puff Pastry
Pack size: 375g
Use by: January 24, 2022
Tesco Ready Roll Puff Pastry
Pack size: 375g
Use by: January 25, 2022
Asda Ready Roll Light Puff Pastry
Pack size: 375g
Use by: January 16, 2022
Asda Ready Roll Puff Pastry
Pack size: 375g
Use by: January 24, 2022
Galberts Ready Roll Puff Pastry
Pack size: 375g
Use by: January 24, 2022
Galberts Ready Roll Short Pastry
Pack size: 375g
Use by: January 24, 2022
By Sainsbury’s Ready Roll Puff Pastry
Pack size: 375g
Use by: January 17, 2022
Morrisons Pizza Dough
Pack size: 400g
Use by: January 17, 2022
Morrisons Puff Pastry Block
Pack size: 500g
Use by: January 24, 2022
Morrisons Ready Roll Light Puff Pastry
Pack size: 375g
Use by: January 17, 2022
BakeAway is recalling the above products. Point of sale notices will be displayed in all retail stores that are selling these products.