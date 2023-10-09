News you can trust since 1852
BREAKING
A significant amount of cocaine has washed up on England's south coast
British man dies on Jet2 plane as it’s about to take off back to UK
Keir Starmer pledges to tackle NHS wait times with £1.5bn plan
Police hunt 'Britain's happiest criminal' after burglary
Operation Eternal: How the Met stopped kidnap and torture plans
Israel in ‘state of war’ after attack from Palestinian militant group

Former Pontefract social club set to be demolished for housing development

A former social club looks set to be demolished to make way for a housing development.
By Tony Gardner
Published 9th Oct 2023, 16:11 BST- 2 min read
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Wakefield Council has granted outline planning permission to the proposals for Labybalk Social Club, in Pontefract.

The scheme was approved despite objections from residents about traffic problems on Ladybalk Lane.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

One objection on the council’s planning portal says: “There is already a lack of parking for the shop and fish and chip shop.

Outline planning permission has been granted to demolish Ladybalk Social Club, in Pontefract, to build houses.Outline planning permission has been granted to demolish Ladybalk Social Club, in Pontefract, to build houses.
Outline planning permission has been granted to demolish Ladybalk Social Club, in Pontefract, to build houses.
Most Popular

“Every day there are vehicles parked on Ladybalk Lane outside the shops, blocking pedestrian access and obscuring the view for drivers.

“There are many children and vulnerable adults who rely on the zebra crossing to safely cross the road.

“But it is not safe due to the number and size of the vehicles which park on the zigzag markings and obstruct the crossing, making it impossible to see oncoming vehicles.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“The building of residential properties here will add more traffic and reduce the amount of parking spaces.

Ladybalk Social Club.Ladybalk Social Club.
Ladybalk Social Club.

“It will make Ladybalk Lane unsafe for pedestrians and road users.

Others say major housing developments are due to start nearby, including on the site of the former Prince of Wales colliery, which will put local services under pressure.

Another objection states: “Allowing any development of residential properties on this site would cause utter chaos.

“We don’t need more residential areas.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“There is a nursing home with elderly residents directly behind this plot, they too struggle for parking when they have lots of visitors.

“This should not be allowed to happen.”

A highways officer’s report described the proposal as acceptable “in principle”.

Development cannot go ahead until a full planning application is submitted to the local authority.

The application will need include plans for parking and access to the site.

Related topics:PontefractWakefield CouncilPrince of Wales