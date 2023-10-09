Former Pontefract social club set to be demolished for housing development
Wakefield Council has granted outline planning permission to the proposals for Labybalk Social Club, in Pontefract.
The scheme was approved despite objections from residents about traffic problems on Ladybalk Lane.
One objection on the council’s planning portal says: “There is already a lack of parking for the shop and fish and chip shop.
“Every day there are vehicles parked on Ladybalk Lane outside the shops, blocking pedestrian access and obscuring the view for drivers.
“There are many children and vulnerable adults who rely on the zebra crossing to safely cross the road.
“But it is not safe due to the number and size of the vehicles which park on the zigzag markings and obstruct the crossing, making it impossible to see oncoming vehicles.
“The building of residential properties here will add more traffic and reduce the amount of parking spaces.
“It will make Ladybalk Lane unsafe for pedestrians and road users.
Others say major housing developments are due to start nearby, including on the site of the former Prince of Wales colliery, which will put local services under pressure.
Another objection states: “Allowing any development of residential properties on this site would cause utter chaos.
“We don’t need more residential areas.
“There is a nursing home with elderly residents directly behind this plot, they too struggle for parking when they have lots of visitors.
“This should not be allowed to happen.”
A highways officer’s report described the proposal as acceptable “in principle”.
Development cannot go ahead until a full planning application is submitted to the local authority.
The application will need include plans for parking and access to the site.